Bijou Phillips Hospitalized and Needs Second Kidney Transplant as Socialite Desperate for Donor — 'Time is of the Essence'

A rep for the actress revealed she's undergoing dialysis while they search for a living donor. while "time is of the essence. Phillips, 45, has suffered from kidney issues her entire life and underwent her first transplant in 2017, but her body has now rejected the organ, and she needs a new one.

Bijou Phillips is hospitalized and in desperate need of a new kidney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bijou Phillips was born with underdeveloped kidneys and has had health issues as a result.

Phillips was born with underdeveloped kidneys. Her father was The Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips, who died in 2001 of congestive heart failure. Her mother was former model Geneviève Waïte, who passed away in 2019.

The socialite shared in 2017 that she had been waiting "for a long time" before she was finally able to get her kidney transplant.

"In an effort to heal her body, she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn't enough, and she's been privately having dialysis," her rep said at the time. "She recently found out one of her friends is a match and is optimistic that she will have a transplant soon."