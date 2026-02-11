Bijou Phillips Hospitalized and Needs Second Kidney Transplant as Socialite Desperate for Donor — 'Time is of the Essence'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Bijou Phillips is hospitalized and in desperate need of a new kidney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A rep for the actress revealed she's undergoing dialysis while they search for a living donor. while "time is of the essence. Phillips, 45, has suffered from kidney issues her entire life and underwent her first transplant in 2017, but her body has now rejected the organ, and she needs a new one.
A Friend Matched For Bijou Phillips' First Kidney Transplant
Phillips was born with underdeveloped kidneys. Her father was The Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips, who died in 2001 of congestive heart failure. Her mother was former model Geneviève Waïte, who passed away in 2019.
The socialite shared in 2017 that she had been waiting "for a long time" before she was finally able to get her kidney transplant.
"In an effort to heal her body, she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn't enough, and she's been privately having dialysis," her rep said at the time. "She recently found out one of her friends is a match and is optimistic that she will have a transplant soon."
Phillips' estranged husband, convicted rapist Danny Masterson, told fans that the tranplant surgery "100% successful" in an April 2017 Instagram post.
Showing his then-wife in her hospital bed holding hands with her donor friend, the former That 70s Show star wrote, "My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel."
"Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water. Sláinte!" Masterson added.
The former couple share a daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson, who was born in February 2014.