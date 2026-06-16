EXCLUSIVE: Inside Barry Manilow's Loves, Losses and His Successful Career — As Legendary Singer, 82, Battles Lung Cancer

Last year, Manilow confirmed he'd been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"You just don’t even think about [how fragile life is]. And suddenly, you have lung cancer," he told People in March. "But I’m still here. I’m not all here; there’s part of me that isn’t here — they took out a part of me, and now I’ve got to figure out, ‘What do I do?’"

"They don’t even know how long I had this thing sitting on me. It could have been years," he continued. "If it had gone any further, then I would be up s---’s creek. It just so happened that it hadn’t spread, and boy oh boy, I thought I might be dying."

But despite still riding over those bumps in the road with his health, as Radar previously reported, he's stayed determined to keep playing music however he can.

"Since the surgery, I can't go on the road," he said. "Ninety minutes of screaming in tune, which is what I do for a living – I'm not up for that yet. I will be, but it's taking a long time to get my voice back ... So these days, I get up, I go to my piano and I try to be creative. Before I know it, the afternoon's over."