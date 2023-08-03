Mystery Surrounds Barack Obama's Late Personal Chef's Death as Police Withhold Details Despite it Being Labeled Accidental
Despite authorities ruling the death of Barack and Michelle Obama's personal chef, Tefari Campbell, accidental, police have refused to release any additional information on the investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Obamas made headlines in late July after it was reported that emergency services had been dispatched to the former president's waterfront Martha's Vineyard mansion.
Emergency crews searched for Campbell, a father-of-two, who went missing in the water while paddleboarding on Edgartown Great Pond. His body was recovered from the water near the Obama family home on July 24.
When the 911 call was initially placed, Campbell was described as not wearing a lifejacket when he went into the water and struggled to stay afloat. Despite his death being ruled an accidental drowning, Massachusetts police have kept details on Campbell's death under wraps.
Law enforcement cited an "ongoing investigation" as their reason for withholding information.
According to the Daily Mail, Massachusetts police backed up their argument using the Public Records Law exemption, which protected information from being released to the public due to potentially jeopardizing an active investigation.
Justin Silverman, the executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition, was skeptical of the police's claim. Silverman claimed law enforcement keeping a tight lip on Campbell's death actually defied Publics Record Law.
He said that police had a "burden" to support how the release of additional information could compromise their work.
"The burden is on law enforcement to show how their investigation may be jeopardized by releasing certain information," Silverman told the outlet. "And they're not doing that right now. This really flies in the face of Public Records Law."
Currently, the only pending matter related to Campbell's investigation is a toxicology report, which would reveal if there were any substances in the late chef's system at the time of his death.
One state public safety official joined Silverman and echoed complaints regarding the alleged secrecy on the matter.
"State police sent out those templates for us to use too," the anonymous insider said of media response prompts. "It's driving me absolutely nuts because it's making it seem like there's something going on, when there's not."
The source continued that to their knowledge, "some poor guy went out on a paddle board, and he wasn't a great swimmer and he drowned."
The public safety official added that the "optics" of Campbell's death was a "recipe for a conspiracy" — and if the police just released all information, critics would see "there's really nothing to this and move on."
Eleven days after Campbell's death, Barack posted a tribute to his longtime personal chef on Instagram. Barack wrote that Campbell "used his immense gifts to bring people together, provide comfort, and spread joy."