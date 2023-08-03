Mystery Surrounds Barack Obama's Late Personal Chef's Death as Police Withhold Details Despite it Being Labeled Accidental

Despite authorities ruling the death of Barack and Michelle Obama's personal chef, Tefari Campbell, accidental, police have refused to release any additional information on the investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Obamas made headlines in late July after it was reported that emergency services had been dispatched to the former president's waterfront Martha's Vineyard mansion.

Emergency crews searched for Campbell, a father-of-two, who went missing in the water while paddleboarding on Edgartown Great Pond. His body was recovered from the water near the Obama family home on July 24.