Obama Chef Death Riddle: Cops Left Call Log Blank, Said It Came From 2 Miles Away — as They Now Refuse to Reveal Who Tafari Campbell was With on the Water
Suspicious details emerged this week after Barack Obama’s personal chef drowned while paddle boarding near the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Tafari Campbell, 45, drowned while paddle boarding on Great Edgartown Pond on Sunday night, an investigation into the incident found that Martha’s Vineyard police left the reason for the 911 call reporting Campbell’s drowning blank.
According to Daily Mail, the officers also refused to reveal who Campbell was with at the time of his tragic passing despite the fact that the 45-year-old chef was not alone.
Daily Mail found that while the 7:46 PM 911 call was noted in Edgartown Police Department's logbook, the reason behind the call was not.
The origin of the initial 911 call was also listed as Wilson’s Landing – a popular paddle board launch site located approximately two miles from Barack and Michelle Obama’s home on Turkeyland Cove.
Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee explained that the call logbooks are handled by the Dukes County, Massachusetts Sheriff’s Office.
He also explained that the address was likely listed as Wilson’s Landing because Wilson’s Landing was used as the incident location at the time of the report.
Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard police also refused to reveal who else Campbell was with at the time of his death on Sunday night.
Dispatch calls from Sunday night found that the initial 7:46 PM 911 call was made by a female and that roughly 30 minutes later – at approximately 8:18 PM – the female caller and two additional individuals were on the water searching for Campbell.
“We met with the reporting party, she is on a boat with two individuals and they're going back and forth as well,” one responding rescuer reported at approximately 8:23 PM.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Campbell’s body was ultimately recovered from the water around 10 AM on Monday morning – more than 12 hours after he presumably fell into Great Edgartown Pond and disappeared.
The 45-year-old’s deceased body was reportedly found 100 feet from shore in 8 feet of water.
The Massachusetts State Police have since concluded that Campbell’s death was “not suspicious.”
The Obamas, who were reportedly in Martha’s Vineyard at the time of the incident but not home at their $12 million Turkeyland Cove estate, have since paid tribute to their late chef.
“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the former first family said. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”
“That's why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed,” the Obamas continued in a joint statement. “He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone.”
“Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”
