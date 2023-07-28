Suspicious details emerged this week after Barack Obama’s personal chef drowned while paddle boarding near the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Tafari Campbell, 45, drowned while paddle boarding on Great Edgartown Pond on Sunday night, an investigation into the incident found that Martha’s Vineyard police left the reason for the 911 call reporting Campbell’s drowning blank.