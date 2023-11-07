Bam Margera's Ex Reveals She's Living Off Government Assistance in Plea for $15k Monthly Support
Bam Margera's estranged wife disclosed her financial strain as part of her plea for $15k per month in support from her ex, revealing that she is living off government assistance and a small monthly sum provided by the Jackass star.
In newly filed court docs filed on November 3 and obtained by RadarOnline.com, petitioner Nikki Boyd asked that Margera pay the aforementioned amount in child support to cover expenses. Boyd is also seeking spousal support.
That figure was estimated based on the rent, after-school care for their minor child, groceries, fuel consumption, auto insurance and more.
"Petitioner believes that Respondent receives royalty and residual income from several dozen film and television appearances, video games and merchandise," she stated in the docs.
Currently, Boyd brings in less than $4k a month.
The reality star's estranged wife said she gets $516 in the form of EBT, an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using those benefits. Plus, she normally gets $3,250 monthly on average from Margera, per the docs.
It was noted she hasn't been employed outside of the home since December 2017.
As we previously learned, she wants sole physical and legal custody of their son, 5-year-old Phoenix, requesting that supervised visitation be on the table for Margera under the condition he completes drug/alcohol rehab programs.
In August, Boyd was granted temporary sole custody following an arrest and citation for separate instances of public intoxication involving Margera. Margera was able to stay in contact with his son, getting to FaceTime with Phoenix four times a week.
RadarOnline.com obtained the new docs after Margera celebrated being one-month sober amid his road to recovery in September, having since praised his girlfriend, Dannii, for being a support in his journey and helping him to get back on a skateboard.
"I bought a one-way ticket to hell and back, but I'm phenomenal now," Margera said about his strides during a radio appearance on 93.3 WMMR's Preston & Steve show.
"I'm not even going to say I'm going to try to do it this time," Margera said. "I'm doing it, because I know for a fact that I don't want to be that way anymore. I've spent way too much time getting all Larried up."
Boyd cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup back in February. At the time, her attorney David Glass shared a statement with PEOPLE: "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son."