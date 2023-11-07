Bam Margera's Ex Reveals She's Living Off Government Assistance in Plea for $15k Monthly Support

Bam Margera's estranged wife disclosed her financial strain as part of her plea for $15k per month in support from her ex, revealing that she is living off government assistance and a small monthly sum provided by the Jackass star.

In newly filed court docs filed on November 3 and obtained by RadarOnline.com, petitioner Nikki Boyd asked that Margera pay the aforementioned amount in child support to cover expenses. Boyd is also seeking spousal support.