‘Not Willing to Do the Work’: Bam Margera’s Ex Pleads With Judge to Not Award Reality Star Custody of Their 5-year-old, Demands Drug Testing

Aug. 2 2023, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Bam Margera’s ex Nikki has rushed to court to oppose his plea for joint custody of their 5-year-old son Phoenix — and argued the reality star needs to complete rehab first, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Nikki said she’s on board with Bam having supervised visitation with their son once a week and regular short FaceTime calls. However, she said that should only happen AFTER he completes a drug and alcohol rehabilitation and agrees to random drug testing.

“It is not in the best interest of the minor child to be in Respondent’s custody until rehabilitation is completed and there is consistent and continued healthy, predictable, and safe behavior,” her lawyer wrote.

Earlier this week, Bam filed legal documents asking for joint legal and physical custody of Phoenix. He claimed he was currently sober and working to better himself.

In his motion, he asked the court for permission to have overnight visits with his son. He accused Nikki of refusing to facilitate hangouts and blocking them from talking on the phone.

Back in February, Nikki filed for divorce from Bam. She demanded primary custody of their kid, child support and spousal support.

She listed the date of marriage as October 2012 and the date of separation as September 2021. Bam disputed they ever were legally married. He said they had a ceremony that was “purely for show.”

In Nikki’s newly filed response, she said that she already detailed many, “disturbing behaviors and incidents that have occurred in recent history. Certainly, with more time and space, history would provide additional concerns with [Bam’s] behavior. His behavior has not only been disturbing – with incidents of domestic violence, violence against family (including his brother) and berating [Nikki] in front of their minor child – but it has resulted in numerous arrests in different states, including California, and exposed the minor child to behavior that family court makes all efforts to protect children from.”

Her lawyer added, “This is not a case where one parent is trying to keep a healthy parent from forming a relationship with minor children: in fact, [Nikki] wants nothing more than for [Bam] to be healthy, sober and available for their son. Rather, this is a case where [Bam] is not willing to do the work required to become that healthy, sober, steady and available parent.

Nikki claimed that she’s aware Bam checked into rehab recently but doesn’t believe he completed the program. She wants him to complete a 30-day in-patient drug program.

She demanded sole custody and $15k per month in child support.

