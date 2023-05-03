Home > Exclusives > Bam Margera Exclusive Bam Margera’s Parents Phil & April Back Him Up in Custody Battle With Ex Nicole, Admit They Knew His Wedding Was Fake Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann May 3 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Bam Margera’s parents Phil & April are fully supporting their troubled son as he battles his ex-Nicole over custody of their 5-year-old Phoenix, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Phil & April have submitted declarations under oath as part of the case brought by Nicole.

As we previously reported, back in February, Nicole filed a petition for legal separation citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The case was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Nicole demanded the court award her legal and physical custody of their son, while she wanted Bam to have supervised visitation.

In response, Bam said the entire case should be dismissed. He said he was never legally married to Nicole and therefore there is no need for a “legal separation” petition. Bam said the former couple did have a wedding ceremony, but it was “purely for show and to help the event raise funds for the opening of a skate park.”

The MTV star said Nicole knew the wedding had “no legal effect and that no legal marriage would result from the show.” Bam said they never made any effort to make the marriage legal after the ceremony. Further, Bam said the custody dispute should be heard in Pennsylvania, where Nicole and he lived before the split.

The reality star said during the 11-year relationship they spent most of their time in Pennsylvania. In April’s declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, she backed up Bam. She recalled the 2013 wedding ceremony that she helped plan.

April said, “Up to and including the day of the [event], I knew that the fake wedding ceremony was not intended to be a legal marriage between my son” and Nicole.” She added, “The people I spoke to about the event, up to and including the day of the event, including my son, [Nicole], [Nicole’s] own family, and the guests at the event were aware that the fake wedding ceremony was not intended to be a legal marriage between my son and” Nicole.

April said Bam never told her about any plan to apply for a Pennsylvania marriage license. April said she became aware that her son and Nicole broke up in the fall of 2021. She claimed Nicole moved to California after the breakup.

She said, “when I learned [Nicole] had filed for legal separation in California on February 14, 2023, I was surprised because I knew that there was no valid marriage between the two.” In Phil’s declaration, he also admitted knowing the wedding was never intended to be real. The judge has yet to rule.