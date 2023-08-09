Bam Margera Cited for Public Intoxication After 'Arguing Loudly With Woman' During Hotel Incident
Bam Margera had yet another run-in with law enforcement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday morning, Margera, 43, was taken into custody and issued two citations by Philadelphia police. The incident came two weeks after Margera appeared in court on July 27 for charges related to an altercation with his brother Jesse, who had accused him of using meth.
In April, a judge ordered that Margera would stand trial on charges for allegedly punching Jesse. Under the conditions of his release, Margera was not allowed to use drugs or alcohol.
According law enforcement sources, the MTV prankster was approached by patrol officers in Radnor Township, a Philadelphia suburb, at around 4:30 AM.
A scene outside of the Radnor Hotel caught the officers attention and upon further inspection, it was revealed to be Margera who was in a heated argument with an unidentified woman.
Sources said that when police approached Margera, the skateboarder smelled like alcohol and was allegedly slurring his words.
The patrol officers then took Margera into custody and transported him to a local precinct, where he was issued two citations.
The 43-year-old received a citation for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. After he made a call to an unnamed friend, Margera was released without incident.
According to Radnor Hotel manager Louis Prevos, Margera first showed up to the hotel at around 3:15 AM, looking to book a room. Hotel policy, however, prohibited any unregistered guests on the premise after 1 AM.
Prevos told local news that when Margera was informed of the policy, he became upset but left the property without incident. The manager said Margera did not enter the hotel.
About 30 minutes later at 3:45 AM, police were called to the hotel. Prevos said he was unaware of any guests that may have called 911 or any other disturbances.
About 15 minutes after police were called, Prevos recalled speaking with officers at the hotel around 4 AM. The hotel manager said the officers asked for both Margera and the unnamed woman, who had also asked about Margera being at the hotel.
It remained unclear if Wednesday's arrest would affect the judge's July 27 ruling, which also ordered that Margera pass drug and alcohol screenings.
The Chester County District Attorney's Office had "no comment" for local news on Margera's citations.