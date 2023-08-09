Bam Margera Cited for Public Intoxication After 'Arguing Loudly With Woman' During Hotel Incident

Bam Margera had yet another run-in with law enforcement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday morning, Margera, 43, was taken into custody and issued two citations by Philadelphia police. The incident came two weeks after Margera appeared in court on July 27 for charges related to an altercation with his brother Jesse, who had accused him of using meth.

In April, a judge ordered that Margera would stand trial on charges for allegedly punching Jesse. Under the conditions of his release, Margera was not allowed to use drugs or alcohol.