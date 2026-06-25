EXCLUSIVE: Aubrey Plaza's Former Husband Jeff Baena 'Kept a Lot of Things Bottled Up Inside' Before His Tragic Death, Source Claims

Following the filmmaker's death, celebrity tributes poured in on social media from those who knew or worked with him and Plaza over the years.

Selma Blair wrote, "No words can touch this painful time," and Julia Fox said, "Sending you so much love."

Adam Pally, who worked with Baena on Life After Beth, praised him as a "collaborator" and a "mentor" in his own Instagram post.

"He was a talented director with impeccable taste and vision, he was a connector of people, a fosterer of possibility, the guy who knows where the best restaurant was no matter where you were," he continued. "An overly gracious host with an almost disturbing open door policy, a film encyclopedia, and most importantly to me a friend."

"My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house or in his orbit," he noted. "Thanks for believing in me, Jeff, may your memory be a blessing."