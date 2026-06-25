EXCLUSIVE: Aubrey Plaza's Former Husband Jeff Baena 'Kept a Lot of Things Bottled Up Inside' Before His Tragic Death, Source Claims
June 25 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Aubrey Plaza's former husband, Jeff Baena, reportedly struggled emotionally for some time prior to his tragic death by suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The screenwriter was found dead in his Southern California home by his dogwalker on January 3, 2025.
Jeff Baena's Tragic Death
The Parks and Recreation star, 41, who had been separated from Baena at the time, told authorities he had made "concerning remarks" to her around October 2024 that "prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check," according to a report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner that was obtained by People.
Although Baena reportedly began going to therapy after that, according to a source, he still had a difficult time emotionally.
"Jeff was an artistic type who had deep mood swings and kept a lot of things bottled up inside," the source told Radar in a resurfaced interview.
Jeff Baena Remembered in Touching Tributes
Following the filmmaker's death, celebrity tributes poured in on social media from those who knew or worked with him and Plaza over the years.
Selma Blair wrote, "No words can touch this painful time," and Julia Fox said, "Sending you so much love."
Adam Pally, who worked with Baena on Life After Beth, praised him as a "collaborator" and a "mentor" in his own Instagram post.
"He was a talented director with impeccable taste and vision, he was a connector of people, a fosterer of possibility, the guy who knows where the best restaurant was no matter where you were," he continued. "An overly gracious host with an almost disturbing open door policy, a film encyclopedia, and most importantly to me a friend."
"My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house or in his orbit," he noted. "Thanks for believing in me, Jeff, may your memory be a blessing."
Aubrey Plaza Speaks Out
Several months later, Plaza opened up on her battle with the "giant ocean of awfulness" that is grief.
"Sometimes, I just want to dive into it and just like be in it," she explained during a 2025 guest appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast. "Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it's always there."
"Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world," she continued. "I think I'm OK, but it's like a daily struggle, obviously."
Aubrey Plaza Moving Forward
Plaza has since began a new chapter in her life. She reportedly began dating her current partner, Girls alum Christopher Abbot, in late 2025.
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that they were expecting their first baby together. An insider revealed that the couple feels "very blessed" by the pregnancy, calling it a "beautiful surprise after an emotional year."
If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.