Aubrey Plaza Pregnancy Shock: Actress Announces she's Expecting First Baby with Partner — One Year After Husband Committed Suicide
April 8 2026, Updated 7:47 a.m. ET
Aubrey Plaza has announced she’s pregnant with her first child — one year after her husband committed suicide.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 41, is expecting a baby with new boyfriend Christopher Abbott, 40, which is due this fall.
'A Beautiful Surprize'
A source told People: "It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year."
The couple, who previously starred on Broadway together before they started dating, are said to be feeling "very blessed."
Abbott is best known for playing the on-off boyfriend of Allison Williams's character Marnie on Lena Dunham's HBO comedy Girls.
The pair first worked together in 2019 on the indie psychological drama Black Bear, in which both actors played dual roles as actors and directors trying to shoot a film in an eerie, isolated lake house.
The low-budget thriller premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 to critical acclaim, with several reviewers singling it out as one of Plaza's best performances to date.
Tragic Death Of Husband
She worked again with Abbott in 2023 — this time on stage — in the Off Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley's play Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, which ran until January 2024.
Plaza and Abbot have kept their romance low profile, but have been seen in public together, the latest occurrence being Khaite's Fall/Winter 2026 show as part of New York Fashion Week.
Plaza's pregnancy follows a tragic 2025, which saw her estranged husband Jeff Baena commit suicide on January 3.
It was subsequently revealed that the couple had separated four months before his untimely death.
An L.A. County Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the filmmaker and actress had separated in September 2024. She had been living in New York at the time his body was discovered.
'Marital Difficulties' In Final Months
The report detailed how the Life After Beth director had been "experiencing marital difficulties" in his final months, and how he had been in therapy.
An investigator noted in the documents that Plaza, whose name was redacted in the final report, said she had spoken with Baena the night before his death.
The report also tragically revealed that the actress had been concerned for her estranged husband's wellbeing.
"In October 2024, Baena made concerning remarks to (Plaza) which prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband. Baena had been attending therapy since that event," the documents stated.
It also stated that Plaza "knew her husband to be alive" as of January 3 because he had sent her a text message that morning.
According to the report, it was a dog walker who discovered Baena's body after hearing loud music emanating from his house, which she said was "unusual."
After she called the writer and director and didn't get an answer, she entered the home and discovered his body.
In a statement released at the time, a representative for the Plaza said: "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."