Aubrey Plaza Pregnancy Shock: Actress Announces she's Expecting First Baby with Partner — One Year After Husband Committed Suicide

A source told People: "It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year."

The couple, who previously starred on Broadway together before they started dating, are said to be feeling "very blessed."

Abbott is best known for playing the on-off boyfriend of Allison Williams's character Marnie on Lena Dunham's HBO comedy Girls.

The pair first worked together in 2019 on the indie psychological drama Black Bear, in which both actors played dual roles as actors and directors trying to shoot a film in an eerie, isolated lake house.

The low-budget thriller premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 to critical acclaim, with several reviewers singling it out as one of Plaza's best performances to date.