Aspiring Actor from Tracy Morgan's 'The Last O.G.' Fatally Shot in NYC Apartment Building
Aspiring actor Tristian Loran, 19, was found fatally shot in a vacant New York City apartment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Loran previously starred in Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G.
According to law enforcement, Loran's body was discovered after police responded to a 911 call placed around 4:30 PM on Saturday.
Loran was found at the Bronx's Castle Hill Houses, owned by the New York Housing Authority (NYCHA), on Havemeyer Ave. near Randall Ave.
Loran's body was discovered on the fourteenth floor, with a bullet-like hole in his head.
The young actor's death was ruled a homicide, however, no arrests have been made in connection to the murder.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"He had a whole future going for him," Victoria Sierra Loran told the Daily News. "We were supposed to make it out of the hood together."
At the time of his death, Loran lived with his family in a private apartment building. Their new home was located about a half a mile away from their previous apartment at Castle Hill Houses.
The slain actor's neighbor spoke of unusual activity near the apartment building where Loran's body was discovered.
"I would see people in those ski masks that cover your whole face coming and going," the neighbor said. "They would usually be with girls."
The neighbor, who went to elementary school with Loran, said he saw the victim outside Castle Hill Houses at least one time in the weeks before his death.
Another Castle Hill neighbor shared insight about activity in the building after Loran and his family moved out.
"After that I started hearing noises over there," the neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "I would hear a dog bark, a little shouting, a lot of door slamming. I guess people were just going in there to hang out."
The unnamed neighbor was shocked to see a swarm of police inside his building last Saturday.
"I open the door and the hall is filled with police. I heard crying through the door and now I’m starting to put two and two together," the neighbor continued. "I don’t want to know. I take care of my two kids. I don’t let them go outside because people shoot out here."
Sierra listed her son's notable accomplishes on Morgan's sitcom, as well as landing roles on the Blindspot and Oprah's Master Class, as promising signs for the bright future that was stolen from him.
"I’m not gonna say, ‘You are gonna get karma, you are gonna get what’s coming to you.’ Because it doesn’t matter and it’s not gonna do anything," Sierra said of whoever was responsible for her son's death. "We have to speak up. The community has to stand together."