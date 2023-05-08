Chris Brown's Friend Identified as Rapper Killed in Triple Shooting at Gala Nightclub in Miami
Musician Lo was identified as a victim of gun violence after a shooting broke out at a popular Miami nightclub over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lowell Grissom Jr., better known by his stage name Lo, was a rapper and talent scout for Chris Brown's company, Chris Brown Entertainment.
Lo was killed and two women were injured in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday in Miami's South Beach district.
According to law enforcement, police responded to the nightclub after reports of gunshots at the venue around 4 AM.
Upon arriving to the scene, police came upon the three victims who sustained gun shot wounds.
The victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where Lo unfortunately passed away. The two unidentified women were expected to recover from their injuries.
A local man who was at work near the venue when gunfire broke out recalled hearing the initial shots.
"The club’s security ran out to the street. The women ran out of the club crying and were all shaken up," the man, who wished to remain anonymous, stated. "They tried calming them down. Due to all the noise, the gunshots couldn’t be heard. It was really bad, really bad."
After police were first called to the scene, law enforcement stayed at the nightclub investigating the incident for the next 16 hours.
Despite police pacing the ground for hours, no suspects were identified nor were any arrests made in connection to the fatal shooting.
Detectives had yet to release the identities of the victims by Sunday night, however, Lo's friends and family confirmed that he died from his injuries.
Brown posted a tribute to Lo on his Instagram story. The rapper shared a photo of Lo along with the caption, "love you bro. Rest up BROTHER."
While the investigation remained open and ongoing, GALA nightclub posted a statement to social media.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment," the statement read. "Our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this time. We are fully committed to providing assistance and cooperating with the Miami Beach PD as they conduct their ongoing investigation."
Miami-Dade Police Department has requested help from the community to piece together the tragic incident. Law enforcement called on Miami residents for any tips or information related to Sunday's shooting.
Back in 2018, Lowell and Brown were sued by a woman who claimed she was raped at a party at Chris' house. However, no criminal charges were ever brought.