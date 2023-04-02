Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Chris Brown

Music Producer Says Chris Brown Hit Him Over The Head With A Bottle During Nightclub Brawl

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 2 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A music producer accused rapper Chris Brown of hitting him over the head with a bottle at a nightclub in London back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The unnamed producer said the rapper's crew "punched and kicked" him as he fell to the ground claiming Brown "launched the assault."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

The incident allegedly took place at The Tape club in London's Mayfair on February 19.

Brown went to the club after performing at The O2 stadium earlier that night when the fight suddenly broke out. It turned into an all-out brawl and law enforcement was eventually called to handle the situation.

According to the police report, the unnamed music producer had been "hit in the head with the bottle and tried to get up and escape," but he ended up getting surrounded. He was allegedly beaten up by those in the rapper's entourage before security was able to break it up.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

The alleged victim told The Sun, "He hit me over the head two or three times."

"My knee collapsed as well. He's making out it was one of his entourage but it was him." He continued, "I've spoken to the police, and they hope to resolve the matter soon. It's now in the hands of my solicitor and I can't comment further.

Article continues below advertisement

The music producer said he was taken to the hospital after the incident and needed crutches to walk after being discharged.

Brown was offered to voluntarily attend a London police station for questioning, but ultimately decided against it and is now back in the US.

The Go Crazy rapper has been busy with a jam-packed schedule after concluding his Under The Influence world tour.

MORE ON:
Chris Brown
Embedded Image
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Brown has come face-to-face with abuse claims.

He was previously arrested in 2013 for assaulting a fan he refused to take a picture with, leaving him with a bloodied nose.

The rapper attempted to go to rehab following the altercation but was kicked out and instead sentenced to a year in jail.

He also infamously assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009.

Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

The local authorities are asking anyone involved with the nightclub brawl to give a statement as "inquiries continue."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.