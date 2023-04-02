Music Producer Says Chris Brown Hit Him Over The Head With A Bottle During Nightclub Brawl

The incident allegedly took place at The Tape club in London's Mayfair on February 19.

Brown went to the club after performing at The O2 stadium earlier that night when the fight suddenly broke out. It turned into an all-out brawl and law enforcement was eventually called to handle the situation.

According to the police report, the unnamed music producer had been "hit in the head with the bottle and tried to get up and escape," but he ended up getting surrounded. He was allegedly beaten up by those in the rapper's entourage before security was able to break it up.