Music Producer Says Chris Brown Hit Him Over The Head With A Bottle During Nightclub Brawl
A music producer accused rapper Chris Brown of hitting him over the head with a bottle at a nightclub in London back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unnamed producer said the rapper's crew "punched and kicked" him as he fell to the ground claiming Brown "launched the assault."
The incident allegedly took place at The Tape club in London's Mayfair on February 19.
Brown went to the club after performing at The O2 stadium earlier that night when the fight suddenly broke out. It turned into an all-out brawl and law enforcement was eventually called to handle the situation.
According to the police report, the unnamed music producer had been "hit in the head with the bottle and tried to get up and escape," but he ended up getting surrounded. He was allegedly beaten up by those in the rapper's entourage before security was able to break it up.
The alleged victim told The Sun, "He hit me over the head two or three times."
"My knee collapsed as well. He's making out it was one of his entourage but it was him." He continued, "I've spoken to the police, and they hope to resolve the matter soon. It's now in the hands of my solicitor and I can't comment further.
The music producer said he was taken to the hospital after the incident and needed crutches to walk after being discharged.
Brown was offered to voluntarily attend a London police station for questioning, but ultimately decided against it and is now back in the US.
The Go Crazy rapper has been busy with a jam-packed schedule after concluding his Under The Influence world tour.
- Chris Brown Questioned By U.K. Police For Alleged Involvement In Club Brawl That Sent Man To The Hospital
- Chris Brown Trash Talks '3LW' Singer Kiely Williams, Mocks Her Lisp After She Called Him Out: 'He Beats Women'
- Chris Brown Believes Aliens Have Been 'Visiting Us For A LONG Time,' Singer Speaks Out About UFO Sightings As Fourth Object Is Shot Down
This isn't the first time Brown has come face-to-face with abuse claims.
He was previously arrested in 2013 for assaulting a fan he refused to take a picture with, leaving him with a bloodied nose.
The rapper attempted to go to rehab following the altercation but was kicked out and instead sentenced to a year in jail.
He also infamously assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009.
The local authorities are asking anyone involved with the nightclub brawl to give a statement as "inquiries continue."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.