'Pump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Supports BFF Scheana Shay After Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is continuing to support her BFF Scheana Shay after the latter allegedly went to bat with Raquel Leviss when she discovered her 8-month affair with Tom Sandoval, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Madix grabbed dinner Tuesday night with a group of friends including Shay and the reality star's daughter Summer Moon, seemingly finding solace in her friendships after her 9-year relationship with Sandoval came crashing down.
The heartbroken Bravolebrity appears to be surrounded by love post-Sandoval as she was spotted earlier that day on a stroll with another pal wearing a sweater with a picture of her face, reading: "It's Ariana, B----!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the drama reached a boiling point between Shay and Leviss last Thursday.
Leviss claimed Shay gave her a black eye when she allegedly hit her in the face after learning about the betrayal. She accused Shay of shoving her against a brick wall and punching her in the left eye.
A judge granted Leviss a temporary restraining order as the tension rages on.
Shay made note of their showdown on social media, posting a photo of Madix and herself with the caption, "Always got your back," including a punch emoji.
Meanwhile, Leviss and Sandoval have both publicly apologized for their wrongdoing as fans continue to declare Team Ariana after the love triangle scandal sent shockwaves.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," Sandoval wrote in a statement. "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
Leviss, for her part, shared an introspective message about her actions being part of an "unhealthy behavioral pattern."
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices to Ariana, my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote.
"I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."