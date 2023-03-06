Tom Sandoval's Leaked Messages Admitting To Second Affair Were Photoshopped, Rep Claims
Tom Sandoval never admitted to having a second affair. RadarOnline.com is told the "leaked" direct messages between the embattled Vanderpump Rules star and a man named Patrick Somers were fake.
"Those were not real. All photoshopped and made up," Sandoval's rep revealed to RadarOnline.com on Monday.
Somers' Instagram has been taken down and wiped clean after he caused a firestorm by publishing alleged messages between himself and who he claimed to be Sandoval.
In the messages, Somers made it seem like he confronted the reality star about a third woman.
According to him, Sandoval not only cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their Pump Rules costar Raquel Leviss but he strayed on both females with a model named Julia. In the messages, Sandoval seemed to confess to two-timing Ariana and Raquel; however, RadarOnline.com can confirm that Meta removed the messages.
Patrick's Instagram now reads "user not found."
Sandoval's rep was tight-lipped when we asked if the reality star-turned-bar owner planned on taking legal action against Patrick.
The fake messages are the least of Sandoval's problems right now.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana uncovered Sandoval's 8-month affair on Wednesday night after she found an inappropriate video of Raquel on his phone. Minutes before, Ariana was beaming, playing the supportive girlfriend at his band's show.
We're told she was "blindsided" when she learned about her boyfriend's infidelity, with an insider saying this is the "ultimate betrayal."
Sandoval broke his silence over the weekend, admitting that fans have a reason to be angry at him. He also pled for VPR viewers to leave his family, friends, and business alone after they hurled slanderous comments on his establishments' Yelp pages.
We've learned that Sandoval and Ariana had been on the outs for months, with RadarOnline.com exclusively reporting that the once-happy couple got into a public spat on Valentine's Day.
Ariana deactivated her Instagram after discovering Sandoval and Raquel's affair. Her castmates and friends rushed to her side over the weekend, speaking out in support on her behalf.
Raquel has yet to address the scandal — but this outlet confirmed Bravo cameras have fired up to catch the fallout of the breakup and affair.
Andy Cohen addressed Sandoval's infidelity, saying there were red flags everywhere, including Raquel's appearance on Watch What Happens Live hours before Ariana discovered the cheating scandal.