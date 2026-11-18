Anthony Scaramucci Suggests Howard Lutnick Has Epstein-Related 'Dirt' on Trump to Explain Why He's Still in Cabinet
Nov. 18 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci suggested Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick may have damaging information about President Donald Trump, claiming a possible connection to Jeffrey Epstein could explain why he has remained in the administration despite mounting criticism.
Appearing on The Bulwark podcast, Scaramucci questioned why Trump had not dismissed Lutnick over his past association with the late convicted s*x offender.
He suggested the commerce secretary might have information that gives him leverage over the president, although he offered no evidence to support the allegation.
"Lutnick is a lowlife, so he probably has information on Trump, and he probably has information on nefarious activity with Epstein and all this other stuff," Scaramucci said. "They didn't fire him because he's probably got stuff on Trump."
There is no publicly established evidence that Lutnick possesses compromising information about Trump. The president has denied participating in Epstein's crimes.
Scaramucci Questions Lutnick's Job Security
Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House communications director in 2017, argued that Lutnick should have lost his Cabinet position months ago following revelations about his interactions with Epstein.
He also dismissed the suggestion that the commerce secretary's continued employment was simply the result of his close relationship with Trump.
"He's got leverage," Scaramucci said. "That's why he's around."
His comments come as Lutnick faces separate scrutiny over the administration's handling of advanced artificial intelligence chip exports and Singapore-based company Megaspeed.
Epstein Records Renew Scrutiny
Lutnick's association with Epstein attracted renewed attention after the Justice Department released records documenting interactions between the two men, including communications that continued years after Epstein's 2008 conviction.
During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on February 10, Lutnick acknowledged visiting Epstein's Caribbean island, Little St. James, in 2012.
He testified that his wife, four children, and nannies accompanied him on the family vacation and confirmed that they had lunch with Epstein.
The disclosure raised questions because Lutnick had previously said he decided to cut off contact after meeting Epstein in 2005.
Lutnick maintained that his interactions with Epstein were limited and denied any wrongdoing. He also told lawmakers he had nothing to hide.
Trump, meanwhile, has said he and Epstein fell out in the mid-2000s. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s*x-trafficking charges.
Nvidia Dispute Adds Pressure
Lutnick also faces criticism over the Commerce Department's handling of Megaspeed, which U.S. authorities have investigated for potential export-control violations involving advanced Nvidia chips.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly criticized the department's handling of the matter, saying several government agencies had supported placing Megaspeed on the U.S. government's Entity List for months.
"But Commerce has the pen," Bessent said during a CNBC interview, referring to the department's authority over the decision.
Scaramucci defended Bessent, calling him an "honorable guy" frustrated with Lutnick's handling of the situation.
He also claimed that Trump had personally instructed Lutnick to slow the matter down, adding that the information was documented. Scaramucci did not provide further details during the podcast.
A joint statement from the Commerce Department and Justice Department subsequently confirmed that Commerce opened its investigation into Megaspeed in 2024, before Lutnick took office. The statement also detailed investigative steps taken in 2025.
The controversy intensified after Nvidia announced on November 12 that Jensen Huang had resigned as president and CEO, as well as from the company's board of directors. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO.
The developments have added pressure on Lutnick, with lawmakers seeking answers about the administration's response to concerns surrounding Megaspeed and potential national security risks.