Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci suggested Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick may have damaging information about President Donald Trump, claiming a possible connection to Jeffrey Epstein could explain why he has remained in the administration despite mounting criticism.

Appearing on The Bulwark podcast, Scaramucci questioned why Trump had not dismissed Lutnick over his past association with the late convicted s*x offender.

He suggested the commerce secretary might have information that gives him leverage over the president, although he offered no evidence to support the allegation.

"Lutnick is a lowlife, so he probably has information on Trump, and he probably has information on nefarious activity with Epstein and all this other stuff," Scaramucci said. "They didn't fire him because he's probably got stuff on Trump."

There is no publicly established evidence that Lutnick possesses compromising information about Trump. The president has denied participating in Epstein's crimes.