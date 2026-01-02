'It's Embarrassing': CNN 'Ready to Cut Ties' With Andy Cohen Over His Drinking, Political Rants and Wild Behavior on New Year's Eve
Jan. 2 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
While viewers may enjoy watching Andy Cohen's wild antics alongside Anderson Cooper for CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast, insiders claim network executives are considering ditching the Bravo star due to his "embarrassing" behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The December 31, 2025, broadcast featured Cohen, 57, taking shots with Cooper, 58, on-air and launching into a rant about former New York City mayor Eric Adams.
Andy Cohen 'Embarrasses' CNN
Sources at CNN's Hudson Yards headquarters claimed executives have grown tired of Cohen bringing his rowdy reality TV behavior to their broadcast.
"This is CNN, not Bravo," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "What works on reality TV doesn't belong on a serious news network."
Insiders claimed Cohen's profanity-laced rant, wishing Adams good riddance, was the last straw for CNN top brass.
Andy Cohen Goes Off on Mayor Adams
The moment came after Cohen and Cooper were joined by The Office alum B.J. Novak.
After calling Adams' time in office "chaotic," Cohen didn't hold back as he sent a message to the outgoing mayor, saying, "Great, you got your pardons. Go off into the sunset. We'll fiddle with what we have, with what you've left us with."
"Go dance away," the Watch What Happens Live host continued. "We'll see you at all the parties. You've partied your way through four years."
As Cohen raged about Adams, Novak and Cooper looked visibly uncomfortable and attempted to stop him to no avail.
"That moment changed everything," a network insider added. "Staff were mortified. The secondhand embarrassment was real."
Sources noted the incident came after years of complaints about excessive alcohol and "unpredictable behavior."
"The optics are terrible," another insider said. "Andy adds no value to a brand that wants to be respected."
Financial pressures being felt by CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery is said to have added to concern over how Cohen conducted himself.
"When a company is considering restructuring, you don't keep liabilities," a media executive noted. "You clean house."
Anderson Cooper 'Distancing Himself' from Andy Cohen
RFK Jr 'Won't Be Invited' to Caroline Kennedy's Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral as Guest List Is Strictly Limited to 'Immediate Family Members and Close Friends'
In a shocking move, sources said even Cooper has distanced himself from his chaotic close friend.
"Anderson is a journalist," a source said. "He doesn't want to babysit someone slurring through political rants."
While no official announcement has been made by the network, sources appeared confident Cohen would not be brought back for this year's broadcast.
"The conversation has already happened. He won't be back. Enough is enough," one insider said while another noted, "It's embarrassing. And CNN is done being embarrassed."
Ex-Mayor Adams Tells Andy Cohen to 'Seek Help'
Meanwhile, former Mayor Adams broke his silence on Cohen's alcohol-fueled rant, slamming his leadership.
"My response to @Andy: AA. Another sloppy drunken rant," Adams wrote in a X post on Thursday, January 1. "If anyone actually cares about him, they’ll tell him to get help. New Yorkers aren’t laughing with him."
"They are concerned about him. Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help," the ex-mayor added. "He was safe in Times Square because we did our job. Again."