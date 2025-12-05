Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Gushes Over His Relationship With John Mayer — 'I'm Grateful for the Love We Have'

Andy Cohen has gushed over John Mayer, calling the singer his soulmate and describing their connection as magic.
Andy Cohen has gushed over John Mayer and their 'loving' relationship.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Andy Cohen and John Mayer have been close friends for years, leading some to speculate that their relationship is more than platonic.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Watch What Happens Live! host insisted their affection is innocent.

'Nothing Turns Sexual'

Andy Cohen told Alex Cooper on 'Call Her Daddy' his flirty moments with John Mayer are strictly platonic.
On a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 57-year-old told host Alex Cooper that while he might get flirty with the rocker while "in his cups" (a.k.a. tipsy), nothing ever turns sexual.

After describing a night out when he got so handsy that John – who's dated Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift, among others – had to tell him to stop, Cohen once again denied he's secretly in love with the 48-year-old.

Andy's 'Grateful' For Their Love

"No, we love each other," he insisted. "If I could find a gay guy that was him, it would be magic. But you know what? I'm grateful for the love that we have."

Within the last few weeks, Mayer has been rumored to be dating TikTok star Kat Stickler.

