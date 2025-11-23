EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hollywood Bachelor John Mayer's Secret Fling With TikTok Star Kat Stickler After the Two Were Spotted Getting 'Touchy' on Low-key Dates
Nov. 23 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Hollywood's serial skirt chaser John Mayer has notched a new conquest – influencer Kat Stickler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider shared Mayer, whose famous exes include Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Love Hewitt, "sought out" the digital darling and their romance is "still very new."
The Your Body Is a Wonderland singer, 48, and the 31-year-old TikTok sensation, who has over 10 million followers, have been spotted hanging out together in New York City.
During one sighting, a spywitness says the duo shared a date at a private members-only club, where they "sat on the same side of the booth" and were "very touchy."
The insider said Stickler recently ended a short-lived relationship with a beau whose identity she kept under wraps and responded to Mayer's overtures.
"He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often," the source shared.
However, the insider added that levelheaded Stickler "doesn't think this will be a serious relationship," but she's currently "having fun."
And despite the outings with Mayer, she confirmed on TikTok she is single.
Before her mystery man fling flamed out, Stickler was linked to Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick for nearly a year before their October 2024 bust-up.
The hitmaker has never been engaged, but recently said: "I absolutely want to be married ... I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.'"