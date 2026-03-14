EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Secret Spy Files Exposed — How Pair Was 'Targets for MI6' Due to 'Murky Pals'

But experts told us Andrew and Ferguson's close associations with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein drew the attention of the U.K.'s foreign intelligence service and led to them being monitored.

The claims emerge amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew's connections to serial abuser and s-- trafficker Epstein, who was found dead from an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019, aged 66. Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has repeatedly rejected allegations tied to the case.

He has been released after his arrest in the U.K. on his 66th birthday, "under investigation" after being seized in a morning raid by cops on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his long-time Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.

One legal analyst told us intelligence agencies often monitor social networks rather than specific individuals when sensitive relationships are involved.