EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Secret Spy Files Exposed — How Pair Was 'Targets for MI6' Due to 'Murky Pals'
March 14 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were allegedly monitored by British intelligence because of the controversial figures in their social circles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Under British law and convention, members of the royal family themselves cannot be the subject of MI6 intelligence files, but individuals connected to them can be monitored if deemed relevant to national security or foreign intelligence interests.
But experts told us Andrew and Ferguson's close associations with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein drew the attention of the U.K.'s foreign intelligence service and led to them being monitored.
The claims emerge amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew's connections to serial abuser and s-- trafficker Epstein, who was found dead from an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019, aged 66. Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has repeatedly rejected allegations tied to the case.
He has been released after his arrest in the U.K. on his 66th birthday, "under investigation" after being seized in a morning raid by cops on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his long-time Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
One legal analyst told us intelligence agencies often monitor social networks rather than specific individuals when sensitive relationships are involved.
They said: "In situations involving powerful or well-connected figures, the focus of intelligence work can shift toward the surrounding network rather than the person at the center, but Andrew and Sarah were on MI6's radar due to their associations with Epstein, and security files were kept on them.
"The purpose of such monitoring is often to understand who is interacting with whom and whether those relationships could pose risks or vulnerabilities, and Sarah and Andrew clearly had some very murky pals."
The claim has been backed up by royal historian Andrew Lownie, author of the book Entitled on Andrew and Sarah, who said a source inside MI6 indicated that the former Duke of York, Andrew, and his former wife Ferguson attracted intelligence interest due to the people they interacted with rather than their own official roles.
Lownie said the alleged monitoring stemmed from concerns about individuals within the couple's wider network.
He said, "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were monitored because of their associates."
Another royal historian said the attention was not necessarily focused directly on the royal figures themselves.
They added: "Intelligence agencies operate within strict rules regarding members of the royal family, but those rules do not extend to the people who move within their orbit."
According to the source, the alleged monitoring would have been aimed at gathering intelligence about third parties rather than directly targeting the royals.
He said: "When individuals with complicated reputations become closely connected to prominent public figures, intelligence services sometimes look more closely at the wider network around them."
Another royal historian told us the controversy has created one of the worst crises to hit the British monarchy.
They noted: "Questions about the people Andrew chose to associate with have not gone away, and they continue to raise concerns about how transparent those relationships were and whether they were properly examined at the time.
"The rumor he was spied on only highlights how Andrew has created one of the biggest crises to ever strike the monarchy. Because Andrew occupied such a visible role within the royal family for many years, the public naturally expects a higher level of accountability.
"This scandal has done more to undermine the British monarchy than perhaps any other in its long history."