EXCLUSIVE: 'Pure Panic' Sweeping U.S. Corridors of Power in Wake of Andrew Windsor's Epstein Arrest — 'America's Most Powerful Men Are Poised for Cops to Pounce!'
Feb. 23 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor's arrest has sent what insiders have told RadarOnline.com is "pure panic" through Washington, with lawmakers warning America's most powerful men could be next in line for police grillings if transatlantic investigators widen their net in the Epstein scandal.
The 66-year-old former British prince was arrested in the U.K. last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to alleged information-sharing with the late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Within hours, U.S. politicians seized on the development as evidence accountability is possible at the highest levels of power. Andrew was questioned for nearly 12 hours by cops following searches at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate and Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. He was released "under investigation" and denies any wrongdoing.
In the United States, the reaction was immediate and politically charged. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a close ally of President Donald Trump, criticized the absence of arrests linked to Epstein on American soil.
She said: "The U.K. has arrested Andrew, and over here... we have zero Epstein-related arrests and investigations since the release of the files. And we are on the verge of going to war against Iran. That's the current state of MAGA."
Demands for Accountability Across the Atlantic
Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury sharpened the contrast between Britain and America, calling for more scrutiny closer to home.
She said: "If a Prince can be held accountable, so, Marjorie Taylor, can a President."
Democrats have long accused Trump, 79, of downplaying or shielding aspects of his links to the Epstein scandal, citing past social and professional links between the two men.
Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities and has not been publicly accused by survivors.
House Oversight Democrats declared: "No one connected to Jeffrey Epstein will escape accountability for their crimes. Our work is just beginning, and we will pursue justice for every individual who participated in the abuse of women and girls."
Congressman Suhas Subramanyam added: "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has evaded justice for too long. I hope today's arrest will lead to answers."
Behind the public statements, multiple sources described a climate of deep unease among political and business elites.
A senior congressional aide said: "There is real anxiety and pure panic in certain circles that the British move could embolden U.S. prosecutors. People who once assumed the storm had passed are suddenly not so sure."
A former federal prosecutor said: "When a member of the British royal family is arrested, it resets expectations. It signals that status is not a shield. That has implications for anyone in America who had dealings with Epstein and believed the matter was effectively closed."
A lobbyist with ties to both parties said: "Phones are ringing. Lawyers are being consulted. The fear is not abstract - it is about subpoenas, grand juries, and reputational collapse. Some of the world's most powerful figures are basically poised for police to pounce on them."
A political strategist added: "If U.K. authorities are prepared to act against someone of Andrew's profile, it raises the stakes globally. There is a sense that the ground is shifting."
DOJ Document Release Renews Focus on Epstein Network
The renewed focus follows the U.S. Department of Justice's release last month of millions of documents related to Epstein's network. Andrew's arrest stems from allegations tied to his tenure as the U.K.'s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.
Investigators are examining whether confidential information was improperly shared and whether any misconduct occurred in connection with Epstein. Police searches have taken place at Andrew's residences in Berkshire and Norfolk.
Epstein died by an apparent suicide aged 66 in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His fixer and madam Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in the U.S. for sex trafficking offenses.