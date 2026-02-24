EXCLUSIVE: 'Pure Panic' Sweeping U.S. Corridors of Power in Wake of Andrew Windsor's Epstein Arrest — 'America's Most Powerful Men Are Poised for Cops to Pounce!'

Within hours, U.S. politicians seized on the development as evidence accountability is possible at the highest levels of power. Andrew was questioned for nearly 12 hours by cops following searches at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate and Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. He was released "under investigation" and denies any wrongdoing.

In the United States, the reaction was immediate and politically charged. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a close ally of President Donald Trump, criticized the absence of arrests linked to Epstein on American soil.

She said: "The U.K. has arrested Andrew, and over here... we have zero Epstein-related arrests and investigations since the release of the files. And we are on the verge of going to war against Iran. That's the current state of MAGA."