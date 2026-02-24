EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher's Assassination Fears Revealed — as Stand-up Comic Confesses He Refuses to Tour Over Fears He Could 'Get Shot From Either Side'

"I mean, I just wouldn't want to be out there in the atmosphere we live in today. I mean, it's just, it's chippy out there," Maher griped about the ever-deepening divide between the red and blue sides.

Later on in the podcast, the New York native said he fears Democrats less than Republicans despite being incredibly unhappy with the "woke" progressive wing of his party.

"The Democrats...Yes, they're a certain woke part of this country that hates me because I will refuse to just let them get away with insanity that they never used to try before and never used to say things like that before," he noted.

"But in general, I find them less alarming than the Republicans and the conservatives who don't believe in conceding elections. Lots of other basic Democratic stuff. But yes, I think both sides have to be called out."

He pointed out his criticism of both parties, "And I live in Hollywood, this town just does not believe that. They do not believe in calling out both sides."