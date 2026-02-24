Your tip
Bill Maher
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher's Assassination Fears Revealed — as Stand-up Comic Confesses He Refuses to Tour Over Fears He Could 'Get Shot From Either Side'

Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Bill Maher doubled down on fears he could get assassinated while touring with his stand-up act.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Bill Maher doubled down on his refusal return to stand-up touring because he's afraid for his life due to "so much political anger out there," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Real Time host, 70, stopped touring at the end of 2024, and is still terrified he might get "assassinated" due to the heavily divided political climate in the U.S.

'I Could Get Shot From Either Side'

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Maher said he got off the road at a 'very good time' as political tensions increased in the U.S.

Maher made a similar claim in November 2025 after Charlie Kirk's assassination. He dove even deeper into the paralyzing fear during his Club Random podcast on February 23 while talking to guest John Mellencamp.

"I never like wanted to make it an announcement because maybe I will go back. But it doesn't seem like it now," the HBO host said about his decision to quit touring.

"First of all, I wouldn't want to be on the road right now. I feel like I got off the road at a very good time. There's just so much political anger out there. I could get shot from either side," the political moderate said about both Democrats and Republicans.

"They could get together and have a joint f------ assassination. You know, they all have a reason to get me," Maher, who is a Democrat, said about how he's been incredibly critical of the woke progressive movement while also angering the MAGA crowd.

'It's Just Chippy Out There'

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Maher said he finds Republicans more 'alarming' than Democrats.

"I mean, I just wouldn't want to be out there in the atmosphere we live in today. I mean, it's just, it's chippy out there," Maher griped about the ever-deepening divide between the red and blue sides.

Later on in the podcast, the New York native said he fears Democrats less than Republicans despite being incredibly unhappy with the "woke" progressive wing of his party.

"The Democrats...Yes, they're a certain woke part of this country that hates me because I will refuse to just let them get away with insanity that they never used to try before and never used to say things like that before," he noted.

"But in general, I find them less alarming than the Republicans and the conservatives who don't believe in conceding elections. Lots of other basic Democratic stuff. But yes, I think both sides have to be called out."

He pointed out his criticism of both parties, "And I live in Hollywood, this town just does not believe that. They do not believe in calling out both sides."

Donald Trump Raged Against Bill Maher in Wild Truth Social Post

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had an epic rant against Maher after he criticized the president during a recent 'Real Time' monologue.

The New Rules author has enemies on both the right and left, and Donald Trump lit into Maher in a 500-plus-word rant on February 14 after the comedian was critical of the president on his HBO series the night before.

The two men had dinner at the White House in late March 2025, which Maher later described as a positive experience with a "gracious and measured" Trump.

The tycoon seethed that it was a "total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House," while calling Maher "a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT, and Republicans should stop using him to show how the Left is coming over our way."

The president scoffed, "Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease."

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: Real Time with Bill Maher/YouTube

Maher blasted Donald Trump when firing back about the president's Truth Social rant.

Maher hit back at Trump's Truth Social rampage during Real Time on February 20.

"He went off on me and said the dinner we had was a waste of time − well, I didn't think it was − and that I'm a jerk, and I'm a low-rent lightweight, and all this... because I never stopped criticizing him," the comedian stated. "I never said I would! I know how women feel now: A guy buys you dinner and then expects you to put out. I'm not that guy."

