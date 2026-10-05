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Home > News > crime

'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Sobs While Addressing Daughters Before Being Sentenced to Life for Murdering Their Mom

Photo of Caleb Flynn, wife Ashley
Source: MIAMI COUNTY JAIL; ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK

Caleb Flynn will spend the rest of his days behind bars.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

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Caleb Flynn broke down while addressing his two daughters in court today, RadarOnline.com can report.

The American Idol alum was in court to finally learn his fate after being found guilty last week of murdering his wife, Ashley.

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'How Could You Do Such a Thing?'

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Image of Caleb Flynn murdered his wife Ashley at their Ohio home in February of 2026.
Source: COURT TV

Flynn murdered his wife Ashley at their Ohio home in February of 2026.

On Monday, October 5, a judge sentenced Flynn to life in prison without the possibility of parole, arguing that he poses an extreme threat to the public. She also pointed out his "layers of deceit, manipulation, and cruelty."

Shortly before he received his sentence, one of Flynn's daughters confronted him in a heartbreaking letter read aloud by her uncle, Matthew Keyt.

"How could you do such a thing? I looked up to you. I loved you with all my heart," she wrote. "Mommy was the perfect person. The absolute perfect person. What did she ever do to make you hate her so much?"

"It was your choice to have an affair. It was your choice to lie to everyone," his daughter continued. "It was your choice to leave your only two daughters."

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Caleb Flynn's Daughters Confront Him

Image of Caleb Flynn's daughters wrote him letters that were read aloud at his sentencing.
Source: COURT TV

Flynn's daughters wrote him letters that were read aloud at his sentencing.

Flynn's other daughter addressed him in a letter read by her grandmother, Jill Smith.

"The least you could do is tell everyone you did it and receive your outcome," she wrote. "Also, please repent to God, the one who created you. Your time isn't over."

"Through all of what you put me through, God is going to work something out for good," she also stated. "And by the way, I don't plan on coming to see you."

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Caleb Flynn Claims He's 'Proud' of His Daughters

Image of Caleb Flynn sobbed as he addressed his two daughters at his sentencing.
Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK

Flynn sobbed as he addressed his two daughters at his sentencing.

The 40-year-old sobbed as he addressed his children in a statement of his own.

"The day you both were born were days that forever changed my life for the better," he said. "I didn't know love this fierce was possible until I held you."

"Please know your daddy is so proud of you," Flynn added.

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Caleb Flynn Clings to Innocence

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Image of Caleb Flynn continues to deny killing his wife, Ashley, despite being found guilty of her murder.
Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK

Flynn continues to deny killing his wife, despite being found guilty of her murder.

During Flynn's trial, the court was shown disturbing text messages he exchanged with his 24-year-old mistress, Alleigha Botner.

In some of the messages, he admitted that he was willing to “sacrifice” his two daughters to be with her. Both of them also said they wanted Ashley dead for the sake of their own relationship.

Flynn did not accept responsibility for Ashley's murder in his statement, instead clinging to his innocence.

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