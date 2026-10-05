'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Sobs While Addressing Daughters Before Being Sentenced to Life for Murdering Their Mom

On Monday, October 5, a judge sentenced Flynn to life in prison without the possibility of parole, arguing that he poses an extreme threat to the public. She also pointed out his "layers of deceit, manipulation, and cruelty."

Shortly before he received his sentence, one of Flynn's daughters confronted him in a heartbreaking letter read aloud by her uncle, Matthew Keyt.

"How could you do such a thing? I looked up to you. I loved you with all my heart," she wrote. "Mommy was the perfect person. The absolute perfect person. What did she ever do to make you hate her so much?"

"It was your choice to have an affair. It was your choice to lie to everyone," his daughter continued. "It was your choice to leave your only two daughters."