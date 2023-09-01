Amber Heard Spotted Using Crutches While Out and About in Madrid

Paparazzi caught up with Heard as she maneuvered her way back to her home in Spain's capital with her family by her side, PageSix reported.

Despite her setback, Heard looked carefree in an all-black outfit — right down to the crutches she was using. The DC actress pulled her hair up in a messy yet chic ponytail that showed off her fresh makeup-free face.

She accessorized with layered necklaces, hoop earrings, an Apple watch, and summery Chloe sandals.