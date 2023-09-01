Amber Heard Spotted Using Crutches While Out and About in Madrid
Amber Heard, 37, was spotted tottering back to her Madrid home on crutches, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actress explained she needed crutches to help her walk after she suffered a hip injury training for the NYC Marathon, which was set to take place in November.
Paparazzi caught up with Heard as she maneuvered her way back to her home in Spain's capital with her family by her side, PageSix reported.
Despite her setback, Heard looked carefree in an all-black outfit — right down to the crutches she was using. The DC actress pulled her hair up in a messy yet chic ponytail that showed off her fresh makeup-free face.
She accessorized with layered necklaces, hoop earrings, an Apple watch, and summery Chloe sandals.
Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez was by her side for the casual outing. Henriquez was on aunt duty as she pushed Heard's daughter, Oonagh, 2, who was sleeping in a covered stroller.
A chatty Heard didn't seem to be bothered by the photogs as she explained her injury, which forced her to slow down and put her rigorous marathon training schedule on hold.
The Aquaman star appeared to come a long way since ex-husband Johnny Depp won his defamation case against her in June 2022. Three months after the case ended, Heard packed her bags and moved to Madrid.
Despite the move from Hollywood, Heard told paparazzi that she was excited about her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being reprised, which is expected to hit the big screen this December.
As she dished about what she's been up to since the highly publicized trial against Depp, Heard spoke about some positive legal news she was recently informed of.
Australian prosecutors decided to not pursue potential criminal charges against the actress related to her alleged lie about how her two dogs were smuggled into the country in 2015. With one less legal woe to worry about, Heard was enjoying her new chapter in Spain, but she wasn't done with Hollywood for good.
While she gushed over Spain to a local reporter back in May, Heard was asked if her fans could expect any upcoming projects from the actress. Heard confidently replied, "oh yes" before she noted, "I keep moving forward. That’s life."