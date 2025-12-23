Amanda Bynes' 'Inspiring' Weight Loss: Former Child Star Shares Rare Photo of Herself After Dropping 28 Pounds Using Ozempic
Dec. 23 2025, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes vowed she wanted to lose weight to "look better in paparazzi photos," and the former child star got her wish, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bynes, 39, showed off her 28-pound weight loss, which she credited to taking Ozempic, in new snapshots while out and about in Los Angeles.
Bynes' Big Changes
The She's the Man star flaunted her new figure in a white Lady Gaga T-shirt and distressed jeans as she was seen approaching a cafe in the Los Feliz area.
Bynes was still fairly unrecognizable from her acting heyday, thanks to her facial tattoos, septum ring, dark, filled-in black eyebrows, and platinum-blonde short hair pulled back on the sides and combed forward at the front for a retro 1980s look.
“I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs, but now I’ve lost 28lbs on Ozempic!" she proudly wrote across an Instagram Story photo from a photo agency on Monday, December 22.
Bynes Is Open About Ozempic Use
Bynes triumphantly told fans, "I’m down to 152 lbs. I know I still look big, but this photo is really inspiring to me!"
The Easy A starlet previously discussed her weight loss goals in a rare Instagram post in June.
"Oh, I'm going on Ozempic. So excited," she shared about taking the GLP-1 weight loss drug.
At the time, Bynes had already lost seven pounds, revealing, "I'm 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome, so I look better in paparazzi pictures."
Plastic Surgery Confessions
In her latest update, Bynes reported losing another eight pounds since she last shared her weight-loss journey with fans in early November. At the time, she shared how she "lost 20 pounds so far. I'm so excited about that, to be honest."
The Nickelodeon alum confessed she actually gained weight when trying the pill version of Ozempic, but had much better success using the injectable version of the diabetes medication, telling followers, "it's really working for me."
Bynes said of her goals, "I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."
The aspiring nail technician's weight loss comes as she continues to experiment with her looks through plastic surgery.
In December 2023, Bynes revealed she underwent blepharoplasty to remove excess skin around her eyelids.
"It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin," the design school graduate raved.
She's also confessed to getting lip filler injections.
Bynes Future Career Moves Explained
The Hairspray star has been thriving in recent years after her turbulent period in her 20s, which saw her have a much-publicized breakdown that resulted in her being placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold.
Bynes was placed under a conservatorship run by her mother after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. It ended in 2022 as her mental health management improved significantly.
She triumphantly graduated from LA's prestigious Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in June 2019. However, Bynes decided to pursue a new career path, returning to school in 2022 to study to become a nail technician.
In her last career update in April, the Thousand Oaks, California, native revealed she was still working toward passing the board exam to obtain her manicurist license.