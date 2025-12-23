Amanda Bynes' 'Inspiring' Weight Loss: Former Child Star Shares Rare Photo of Herself After Dropping 28 Pounds Using Ozempic

In her latest update, Bynes reported losing another eight pounds since she last shared her weight-loss journey with fans in early November. At the time, she shared how she "lost 20 pounds so far. I'm so excited about that, to be honest."

The Nickelodeon alum confessed she actually gained weight when trying the pill version of Ozempic, but had much better success using the injectable version of the diabetes medication, telling followers, "it's really working for me."

Bynes said of her goals, "I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."

The aspiring nail technician's weight loss comes as she continues to experiment with her looks through plastic surgery.

In December 2023, Bynes revealed she underwent blepharoplasty to remove excess skin around her eyelids.

"It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin," the design school graduate raved.

She's also confessed to getting lip filler injections.