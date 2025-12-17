Amanda Bynes, 39, Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Outing After Dropping 20 Pounds Using Ozempic and Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures
Dec. 16 2025, Published 7:18 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes has been spotted in a rare public outing and the former child star looked unrecognizable after undergoing cosmetic surgery and using the weight-loss drug Ozempic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former child star, 39, was seen out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend – and the She's the Man star looked noticeably slimmer after confessing to using Ozempic to shed extra pounds.
Bynes Shows Off Ozempic Weight Loss in Rare Outing
The 39-year-old donned a casual fit while reportedly running errands on Sunday, December 14th.
She wore black leggings and a colorful striped Karl Kani t-shirt, which she paired with a white tote bag, white open-toe flats and oversized sunglasses. Her half-blonde, half-brunette hair was pulled up into a messy bun.
During a previous social media update, Bynes opened up about her journey on Ozempic, including wanting to "look better in paparazzi photos" as one of her reasons for taking the prescription medication.
Bynes Opens Up on Ozempic Journey
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bynes told fans she was "excited" about losing 20 pounds on Ozempic so far in early November.
"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey," Bynes said in the Instagram Story video. "I've lost 20 pounds so far. I'm so excited about that, to be honest."
While losing 20 pounds was significant, the former Nickelodeon star noted she wanted “to lose about 15 more pounds."
She also revealed her experience taking both the oral pill and the injectable form of the GLP-1 medication, noting the injectable dose "is really working for me."
"I'm 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180, and now I'm down to 163 on the Ozempic injection," the actress explained. “So, I'm really glad that I’m on the injection, it's really working for me."
"I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic,” Bynes added.
In addition to wanting to take the GLP-1 medication to help her "feel skinny and cute," Bynes has also discussed the cosmetic surgery she's had done on social media.
Bynes previously revealed she's had minor aesthetic procedures, such as lip fillers and Botox, as she has experimented with her look over the years.
In December 2023, the Easy A star underwent a blepharoplasty to remove excess skin around her eyelids. She confessed the procedure was one of the "best things" she’s ever done to boost her "self-confidence."
"It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin," Bynes told social media followers about her eyelid surgery.
While the ex-child star has had cosmetic procedures and is taking Ozempic, she’s also put in work at the gym to hit her goals. Bynes has shared snaps showing off her dedication to getting up early for 7:15 A.M. Pilates classes.