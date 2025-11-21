Amanda Bynes Speaks Out: Troubled Child Star, 39, Addresses Viral TikTok Claiming Former Nickelodeon Exec Dan Schneider 'Got Her Pregnant at 13 Years Old'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes has broken her silence after a viral TikTok began circulating claiming she got pregnant at 13 years old by Nickelodeon bigwig Dan Schneider, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the clip, Bynes is seen with the caption, "The man I got pregnant with him at the age of 13."
Amanda Bynes Denies Allegation Dan Schneider Got Her Pregnant
It then cuts to behind-the-scenes footage of Bynes in a hot tub with Schneider, with the caption, "I'm sorry for not making your childhood happy again."
Bynes spoke to a media outlet to insist the video was altered, not made by her, and was an absolute lie.
She also claimed whoever created the clip spliced together various social media posts of hers and used them to create "lies for clickbait."
The actress claimed the first clip was taken from a recent Instagram Story she posted to show the guy she's dating, but the way this clip was altered, when the camera turned, it went to the footage of her and Schneider rather than her new man.
Lori Beth Denberg's Allegations Against Dan Schneider
Schneider has been under scrutiny for years, as an exposé published in 2022 featured former Nickelodeon stars alleging he pushed for sexually suggestive content and more.
In 2024, former All That star Lori Beth Denberg alleged Schneider acted inappropriately while serving as head writer of the show.
After being asked to a meeting with Schneider around her 19th birthday, Denberg claims Schneider showed her pornographic material on his computer, including a video of a woman performing oral sex on a donkey.
"I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me," she shared.
Lori Beth Denberg Claims Her Relationship With Dan Schneider Turned Physical
Denberg went on to allege Schneider initiated phone sex and admitted their relationship eventually became physical.
She said she would stay overnight at Schneider's house and they would exchange mutual massages. She claimed he once touched her breasts and put his mouth on them after she lost a bet while watching Jeopardy! together.
"I couldn't have been more green," Denberg claimed, calling their connection "a weird, abusive friendship."
"I couldn't have been more vulnerable," she added.
Dan Schneider Is Suing Producers of 'Quiet on Set'
Schneider was the subject of the explosive documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
He filed a defamation lawsuit against the producers of the docuseries, denying claims Denberg made in it as "wildly exaggerated and, in most cases, false."
"As I have previously stated, there were times," he told a media outlet, "particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader. If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do."
His lawyers previously referred to Quiet on Set as a "hit job," alleging Schneider was portrayed as a child abuser for clickbait, ratings, and views.
Schneider also stated the docuseries diminished his own reputation and legacy "through the false statements and implications that Schneider is exactly that."