SHOCKING PHOTOS: Major Fears for Amanda Bynes, 39, as One-Time Nickelodeon Child Star Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Outing — and Sports Tattoo Reading 'See You On The Other Side'

The former Nickelodeon star has been trying to rebuild her life , even as family and friends worry she is desperately seeking attention from all the wrong influences.

Amanda Bynes is showing off some fresh ink on her leg after she was spotted with a new tattoo in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bynes stepped out on the sunny day with her friend, and even though it's the height of summer, the 39-year-old opted for a blue zip-up jacket, on which she hooked her glasses.

She also went with white shorts, brown loafers, and a black hat as she walked through a parking lot.

Her pal, photographer Jalen Hemphill, looked ready for the gym in a white T-shirt, green shorts, and sneakers. He was also carrying a water bottle in his left hand.

The former All That star presented a tattoo on her right leg of what looked to be a crude drawing of a bunny in the style of the classic Playboy logo. Her left leg had "See you on the other side" written in black cursive on her calf.