SHOCKING PHOTOS: Major Fears for Amanda Bynes, 39, as One-Time Nickelodeon Child Star Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Outing — and Sports Tattoo Reading 'See You On The Other Side'

Split photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes was spotted in public in a rare outing.

July 10 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes is showing off some fresh ink on her leg after she was spotted with a new tattoo in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Nickelodeon star has been trying to rebuild her life, even as family and friends worry she is desperately seeking attention from all the wrong influences.

amanda bynes new ink los angeles
Source: MEGA

The 39-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles on a rare outing.

Bynes stepped out on the sunny day with her friend, and even though it's the height of summer, the 39-year-old opted for a blue zip-up jacket, on which she hooked her glasses.

She also went with white shorts, brown loafers, and a black hat as she walked through a parking lot.

Her pal, photographer Jalen Hemphill, looked ready for the gym in a white T-shirt, green shorts, and sneakers. He was also carrying a water bottle in his left hand.

The former All That star presented a tattoo on her right leg of what looked to be a crude drawing of a bunny in the style of the classic Playboy logo. Her left leg had "See you on the other side" written in black cursive on her calf.

Shocking Transformation

bynes
Source: MEGA

She showed off her tattoos as she walked with a friend.

Last month, the former child star set off alarm bells when she modeled a new hairdo and her tattoos in a TikTok video.

But an insider told RadarOnline.com the Easy A beauty looked puffy: "Her dramatically altered appearance is giving loved ones cause for serious concern. Anyone can see how bloated she is. All the years of abuse have taken a toll."

They added: "She still has lots of people in her life who love her and are proud of her for picking up the pieces and staying clean. But they're shocked by her transformation.

"She looks so vulnerable, not to mention unhealthy."

Only You

amanda bynes new ink los angeles
Source: MEGA

One tattoo reads 'See you on the other side.'

In April, the What a Girl Wants star announced she had joined adult content site OnlyFans, but with no X-rated material.

"I'm doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans ... I won't be posting any sleazy content," she wrote online.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Hairspray actress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was placed in a psychiatric hospital in 2023 by her parents, who told a court that Bynes "is obsessed with the idea that she and others are 'ugly.'"

A source said: "She talks incessantly about cosmetic surgeries that she wants to have completed ... We are concerned that the surgeries she wants to have are dangerous and detrimental to her health."

In 2015, Bynes revealed she had "definitely abused Adderall," a drug used to treat ADHD, to suppress her appetite and lose weight.

Ozempic Rush

amanda bynes new ink los angeles
Source: MEGA

Friends are worried she is not taking care of herself.

The beauty-obsessed star shocked fans again earlier this year when she announced she was going to start taking weight-loss wonder drug Ozempic.

The She’s the Man star took to her Instagram Stories on June 22 to tell her fans how excited she was to start losing weight, explaining: "I'm 173 (lbs.) now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome."

The actress promised to post photos of her weight loss journey, and revealed her simple motivation to shed some skin: "So I look better in paparazzi pictures, and you don’t see my double chin from strange angles."

amanda bynes
Source: MEGA

Bynes first found fame on Nickelodeon.

