Inside Allison Mack's Twisted Role in Keith Raniere's NXIVM Cult and Why She Called It Her 'Biggest Mistake'

In 2019, the actress pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy-related charges, but the trafficking charges were dropped. Before her sentencing, she apologized for her actions and those she harmed.

"I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had," she said in a letter. "I believed, wholeheartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man," she continued. "I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path."

Mack was sentenced to three years behind bars. She only served 21 months and was released on July 3, 2023.