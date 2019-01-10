Allison Mack’s Friends Turn Against Her In Cult’s Sex Trafficking Case Defendant Lauren Salzman claims ‘Smallville’ actor's charges could ‘taint’ her own.

Allison Mack’s friends and co-defendants in the NXIVM cult sex trafficking case are beginning to turn against her, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

In a bombshell document filed on Wednesday, Jan. 9 in federal court, the Smallville actress’s co-defendant and former friend Lauren Salzman requested a severance from Allison and NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, which would grant her a separate trial.

In a scathing court filing, Lauren claimed that while she joined NXIVM’s inner circle known as DOS in 2017, she “had no involvement whatsoever in any alleged sex trafficking offenses.”

Lauren was indicted along with Keith, Allison, her mother, Nancy Salzman, Kathy Russell and Clare Bronfman. The indictment included a multitude of charges including counts of racketeering. Lauren, however, stressed to the court that the only two defendants accused of sex trafficking are Allison and Keith.

“A joint trial with Raniere and Mack – the only defendants alleged to have engaged in sex trafficking offenses – would unfairly prejudice Lauren and ‘prevent the jury from making a reliable judgment’ as to her guilt or innocence simply because of her alleged association with Raniere and Mack,” the papers stated.

As Radar readers know, twisted cult leader Keith is currently behind bars awaiting trial. All other five defendants have been released on bail and home detention.

Lauren’s filing made it clear she wants nothing to do with the former actress who she was reportedly close friends with before their arrests.

In bold letters, Salzman stated that the sex trafficking of a Jane Doe 5 cited in the indictment was “only against Raniere and Mack.”

She also claimed three other counts within the indictment related to sex trafficking are “only against Raniere and Mack.”

Lauren claimed that due to her disassociation with the sex trafficking offenses it would be “extremely prejudicial for Lauren to be tried for her crimes alongside Raniere and Mack.” She also expressed fear that being associated with Allison and Keith’s alleged sex crimes will turn a jury against her too.

“A severance from co-defendants Raniere and Mack would ensure that Lauren receives an unbiased and fair trial by a jury of her peers who are not confused or tainted by the allegations of sex trafficking levied against her co-defendants,” the document stated.

As Radar readers know, the NXIVM cult defendants are accused of blackmailing, harassing and threatening women in addition to branding them with Keith’s initials.

Allison has been accused of being a sex slave master and encouraging women to sleep with the founder.

Most recently, Allison’s lawyers have claimed that she isn’t guilty of severe acts, including forced labor, is the church of Scientology hasn’t been found guilty of the same charge.

A judge has not responded to Lauren’s motion of severance.

