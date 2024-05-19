CNN Political Commentator and GOP Campaign Veteran Alice Stewart Dead at 58
Alice Stewart, a CNN political commentator and veteran of several GOP presidential campaigns, passed away at the age of 58.
Stewart was found dead outdoors in the Bellevue neighborhood in northern Virginia, reportedly due to a medical emergency.
According to the New York Post, no foul play is suspected in her death.
Stewart was a prominent figure in political commentary. She started her career as a local reporter and producer in Georgia before moving to Little Rock, Arkansas, to be a news anchor.
She went on to serve as the communications director in then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s office before assuming a similar role for his presidential run in 2008. The late GOP worker also served as the communications director for the 2012 Republican presidential bids of former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and then former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum.
Her sudden passing has saddened colleagues and the media industry.
In a heartfelt email to CNN staff, Mark Thompson, the network’s CEO, wrote: “Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN. A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”
Stewart had a rich background in journalism and politics. Starting her career as a local reporter and news anchor, she delved into politics as the communications director for several notable figures, including Huckabee, Bachmann, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
CNN anchor Jim Acosta shared his grief on social media, writing, “My heart is broken over the passing of our dear colleague Alice Stewart. We’ve been friends going back to the 2012 campaign,” referring to his time working on Sen. Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign.
Stewart's presence on CNN, particularly on shows like The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, made her a familiar face to viewers. Her colleagues appreciated her political insight and unwavering kindness.
“It’s always a sunny day when you can join the great @wolfblitzer on #CNN with @mariacardonadc!” Stewart said in her final Instagram post.
“Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend,” Senator Cruz wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed.”
“We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation,” Blitzer told Jessica Dean on CNN Newsroom. “She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on and that’s why we will miss her so much.