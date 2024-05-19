CNN Political Commentator and GOP Campaign Veteran Alice Stewart Dead at 58

According to the New York Post, no foul play is suspected in her death.

Stewart was a prominent figure in political commentary. She started her career as a local reporter and producer in Georgia before moving to Little Rock, Arkansas, to be a news anchor.

She went on to serve as the communications director in then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s office before assuming a similar role for his presidential run in 2008. The late GOP worker also served as the communications director for the 2012 Republican presidential bids of former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and then former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum.

Her sudden passing has saddened colleagues and the media industry.