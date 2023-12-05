WATCH: Virginia Home EXPLODES as Police Attempt to Serve Shooting Suspect With Search Warrant
A home in Virginia was completely leveled in a massive explosion as police tried to serve a shooting suspect with a search warrant, RadarOnline.com can report.
The shocking incident unfolded on Monday night in Arlington.
According to the New York Post, the explosion occurred shortly after a suspect inside the home shot at authorities who were attempting to serve the search warrant.
The dramatic incident was captured on video and the footage has since gone viral.
Witnesses and police confirmed that the explosion took place at approximately 8:20 PM on Monday night. Debris and flames reportedly shot into the sky and some witnesses said that the explosion and its fiery aftermath could be seen and heard from several miles away.
One video uploaded to Twitter captured the explosion and the moment of the shocking blast, as well as the reactions of the Arlington residents and police officers nearby.
Arlington County police confirmed that they were executing a search warrant when the suspect opened fire from inside the home.
The officers reportedly suffered minor injuries during the shootout and subsequent explosion but did not require hospitalization.
Meanwhile, the condition of the shooting suspect is currently unknown. It is also currently unclear whether anyone else was inside the home at the time of the blast.
According to the Post, Arlington police were investigating the home after someone reportedly fired a flare gun from the house.
One witness, since identified Alex Wilson and who filmed the shocking footage, said that police had approached the house with a SWAT truck when the suspect started shooting at them.
Then, as the officers advanced toward a window, the entire house suddenly exploded.
"It was wild, it was wild to say the least," Wilson said in an interview after the Arlington home went up in flames.
Sources also revealed that the police standoff had been taking place for “a few hours” before the explosion occurred.
Arlington County police spokeswoman Ashley Savage noted that it has not yet been determined whether the suspect was firing a flare gun or another weapon at the responding police officers.
Witnesses also described hearing loud noises like firecrackers both before the blast and immediately after, while all the lights in the neighborhood reportedly went out because of the explosion.
“I was in the back of my house, and I had been hearing prior to this, some sort of firecracker sorts of sounds, and then suddenly there’s a loud boom, and my entire house is shaking,” Arlington resident Ann-Elise Quinn explained.
“All the lights went off immediately.”
The fire resulting from the explosion was under control by 11 PM Monday night, according to Arlington Fire and Rescue.