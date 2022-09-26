Alec Baldwin Named As 'Possible Defendant' In 'Rust' Shooting: Charges Loom For Movie Star Days After He Welcomed New Baby

Alec Baldwin could be facing charges over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last October, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Santa Fe District Attorney District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she was "ready" to file charges against four people, recently asking for funding to take on high-end defense lawyers as her team had been looking at "all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code."