Alec Baldwin Named As 'Possible Defendant' In 'Rust' Shooting: Charges Loom For Movie Star Days After He Welcomed New Baby

Source: MEGA
Sep. 26 2022, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Alec Baldwin could be facing charges over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last October, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Santa Fe District Attorney District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she was "ready" to file charges against four people, recently asking for funding to take on high-end defense lawyers as her team had been looking at "all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code."

Source: Santa Fe County Sheriff/MEGA

"One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin," the letter read. The request on August 30 has since been approved and the state agreed to award her office $317,000 to appoint a special prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Baldwin shared a cryptic message on Instagram, alluding to how he is coping at this time.

Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Office/MEGA

The Saturday Night Live alum, who recently welcomed baby #7 with wife Hilaria, posted a photo of his kids on Monday.

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year," part of the caption read. "And things in my life may never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."

Baldwin was handling the gun when it misfired last year, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Since the tragic incident, Baldwin has repeatedly claimed that he did not pull the trigger, despite a recent FBI forensic report stating the gun functioned normally and was not able "to be made to fire without a pull of the trigger."

"Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident," the FBI also determined.

Meanwhile, many have questioned how a live round was in the gun.

Source: MEGA
The Before You Know It actor previously turned his cell phone over to authorities as part of the investigation earlier this year.

RadarOnline.com has learned this month that Baldwin listed his sprawling Hamptons compound for $29 million, having owned the 10-acre property for more than two decades.

