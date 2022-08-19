'He Was Pointing The Finger At Me': Alec Baldwin Says He Feared Trump Supporters Would Attack Him After Ex-Prez Blamed Him For 'Rust' Shooting

"Here was Trump who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death," Baldwin told CNN, referring to the Jan. 6 riots.

"I'm nervous that a bunch of people who were instructed by the former president to go to the Capitol — and they killed a law enforcement officer — and you don't think that I think to myself, 'Are some of those people gonna come and kill me?'" he added.

Baldwin has reiterated that he never pulled the trigger despite a recent FBI report stating that the gun in question was in working condition and would not discharge unless the trigger had been pulled.