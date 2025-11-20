Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's Busted in a Car Crash Lie! Dashcam Footage Contradicts Disgraced Actor's 'Garbage Truck' Claim – as Cops Insist It Was Driver Error

Dashcam footage exposes Alec Baldwin's car crash lie, proving the actor's fault in driver error.
Dashcam footage has exposed Alec Baldwin's car crash lie, proving the actor's fault in driver error.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Shocking dashcam footage has suggested actor Alec Baldwin may be stretching the truth by insisting his crash into a tree near his opulent Hamptons estate was caused by a truck that was actually driving ahead of him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Rust cowboy, 67, rushed to social media to point the finger away from himself after the October 13 accident in East Hampton, New York, insisting a "garbage truck the size of a whale" had cut him off and caused the collision.

"To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree," Alec complained. "I hit a big fat tree and crushed my car – my wife's car."

Details Of The Crash

Dashcam video appeared to contradict Alec Baldwin's claim a garbage truck caused his Hamptons crash.
Dashcam video appeared to contradict Alec Baldwin's claim a garbage truck caused his Hamptons crash.

The truck company reportedly told a media outlet its driver was not at fault.

Although cops seemingly supported Baldwin's story, footage captured by a camera inside the National Waste Services garbage truck offers a different perspective.

Video images reveal the truck lumbered out of a parking lot and onto Montauk Highway, a two-lane road with shoulders on each side. It then cruised slowly for several seconds before veering slightly to the right. At that moment, a white 2023 Range Rover driven by Baldwin is seen roaring around the truck's right side on the lane's shoulder before slamming into a roadside tree.

East Hampton Police Chief Michael Sarlo chalked up the incident to Bldwin's "reaction to an uninvolved vehicle and the slippery and wet roadway conditions."

Alec Not Taking Blame For The Crash

Alec's brother, Stephen Baldwin, was reportedly in the passenger seat as the actor blamed a truck for the East Hampton collision.
Alec's brother, Stephen Baldwin, was reportedly in the passenger seat as the actor blamed a truck for the East Hampton collision.

No summons was issued.

Alec's brother, Stephen Baldwin, 59, was in the Range Rover's passenger seat at the time of the crash.

One source said: "It's just like Alec to blame somebody else. He did the same thing after he fired the gun that killed [Rust cinematographer] Halyna Hutchins, insisting he never pulled the trigger. But the FBI said he not only had to cock the gun but pull the trigger for it to fire.

"It's always someone else's fault."

Alec's Movie Set Shooting Scandal

Alec's legal battle over Halyna Hutchins' death has reportedly taken a toll on his $70 million fortune.
Alec's legal battle over Halyna Hutchins' death has reportedly taken a toll on his $70 million fortune.

A judge tossed criminal charges against Alec for Hutchin's 2021 on-set death, which occurred after a live round was mistakenly loaded into his prop weapon. But Alec's legal defense was said to have seriously drained his estimated $70 million fortune.

Last year, he was reportedly "months late" on paying his share of the multimillion-dollar wrongful death settlement to Hutchin's family.

Alec's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 41, with whom he shares seven children, said her hubby has PTSD from the fatal accident and its aftermath.

