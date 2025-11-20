EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's Busted in a Car Crash Lie! Dashcam Footage Contradicts Disgraced Actor's 'Garbage Truck' Claim – as Cops Insist It Was Driver Error

Shocking dashcam footage has suggested actor Alec Baldwin may be stretching the truth by insisting his crash into a tree near his opulent Hamptons estate was caused by a truck that was actually driving ahead of him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Rust cowboy, 67, rushed to social media to point the finger away from himself after the October 13 accident in East Hampton, New York, insisting a "garbage truck the size of a whale" had cut him off and caused the collision.

"To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree," Alec complained. "I hit a big fat tree and crushed my car – my wife's car."