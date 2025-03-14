Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Bitter War Between Ripped 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson and Matt Gaetz – And How It 'Definitely Kicked Off in Their SCHOOL Days'

Alan Ritchson and Matt Gaetz's feud apparently stretches back years.

March 14 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Ripped Reacher hulk Alan Ritchson took a swing at former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz by claiming he and the pundit were "adversaries" back in school – but the catty conservative punched back by denying the charge and suggesting the brawny big shot is juiced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Referring to Gaetz as "that motherf-----," Ritchson said – addinfL "It's shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody – knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he's made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals – he's just not a good dude."

Snippy Gaetz slapped down the allegation from his former debate teammate at Niceville High School in the Sunshine State, saying: "We were not adversaries."

But the One America News Network host didn't stop there – and crowed online he was busy winning debate championships as a teen, while Ritchson "did more acting stuff."

Ritchson has slated rival Gaetz as 'not a good dude.'

President Donald Trump's one-time attorney general nominee also sneered Ritchson is "just trying to get Hollywood attention (but not just with the steroids)."

Gaetz graduated from Niceville in 2000 – one year before the 6-foot-3 screen stud.

While Ritchson implies he had a less than friendly relationship with Gaetz, his supposed rival shared he was "loved" by the actor's mom, Vickie, who worked at the school's computer lab.

Gaetz denies Ritchson's claims about their feud – suggesting the actor relies on steroids.

Gaetz was tapped to be Trump's AG last year – but though denying allegations that he paid women for sex, the former rep withdrew his name from consideration.

Meanwhile, Ritchson has credited his phenomenal physique to corned beef, cookies and push-ups.

Our insider said: "Whatever this pair say publicly, their feud goes back decades to the schoolyard – and they're both still acting like brats!"

