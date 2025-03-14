EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Bitter War Between Ripped 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson and Matt Gaetz – And How It 'Definitely Kicked Off in Their SCHOOL Days'

Ripped Reacher hulk Alan Ritchson took a swing at former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz by claiming he and the pundit were "adversaries" back in school – but the catty conservative punched back by denying the charge and suggesting the brawny big shot is juiced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Referring to Gaetz as "that motherf-----," Ritchson said – addinfL "It's shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody – knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he's made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals – he's just not a good dude."

Snippy Gaetz slapped down the allegation from his former debate teammate at Niceville High School in the Sunshine State, saying: "We were not adversaries."

But the One America News Network host didn't stop there – and crowed online he was busy winning debate championships as a teen, while Ritchson "did more acting stuff."