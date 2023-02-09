ABC Producer Dax Tejera's Cause Of Death REVEALED Following Wife's Arrest For Child Endangerment

The cause of death for late ABC producer Dax Tereja has been revealed more than one month after he collapsed on the sidewalk following a dinner with his wife as their two children were left unattended at the exclusive Yale Club hotel in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dax, 37, suddenly passed away on December 23, 2022. The producer's wife, Veronica Tejera, was arrested on child endangerment charges after police responded to a call from the couple's hotel over unaccompanied minors the same night.