ABC Producer Dax Tejera's Cause Of Death REVEALED Following Wife's Arrest For Child Endangerment
The cause of death for late ABC producer Dax Tereja has been revealed more than one month after he collapsed on the sidewalk following a dinner with his wife as their two children were left unattended at the exclusive Yale Club hotel in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dax, 37, suddenly passed away on December 23, 2022. The producer's wife, Veronica Tejera, was arrested on child endangerment charges after police responded to a call from the couple's hotel over unaccompanied minors the same night.
Dax collapsed outside of Bobby Van's steakhouse in Manhattan where he and Veronica enjoyed a date night while their children, aged 2 years old and 5 months old, were left alone in their hotel room.
According to the Daily Mail, the New York City's Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that the 37-year-old suffered "acute alcohol intoxication."
The confirmation of the late ABC News employee contradicted a statement released prior by the network's president Kim Goodwin.
The Office of the Medical Examiner stated that the father of two choked on food due to alcohol intoxication. The ABC News president previously stated that Dax suffered a heart attack.
"Asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication" was the medical conclusion given by the NYC medical examiner's office.
The ABC News employee was rushed to nearby Bellevue hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Dax's wife was with him when he was transported by ambulance before she was arrested hours later for child endangerment.
When Veronica accompanied her husband to the hospital, friends were allegedly on the way to the Yale Club hotel to collect the couple's daughters. However, the police were dispatched to the hotel around 11 PM after staff called to report unattended minors.
"I asked both a close friend and my parents to rush to my children's hotel room to attend to them as I monitored them by camera," Veronica said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "The hotel would not allow my friend in and instead called the NYPD."
The children were discovered unharmed but were believed to have been left alone for at least two hours.
The mother acknowledged that they had "monitored" the toddlers from afar while they indulged in dinner and drinks, adding, "it was a poor decision."
Veronica was arrested hours after her husband's death and charged with two counts of endangering a child's welfare. She was released hours later around 4 AM.