'He's Dead': Chilling 911 Call Reveals Moment Arizona Dad Was Found After Taking His Own Life Just Hours Before He Was Set to Surrender to Prison

Christopher Scholtes took his own life just hours before he was expected to report to prison for the little girl's death.

The Maricopa County medical examiner concluded Scholtes died of carbon monoxide suffocation in the family's garage. Family members said the car Scholtes was in when he died was not the same vehicle in which Parker died.

"I found the dad in his car... I think he's dead," the nanny screamed to 911 dispatchers in audio first obtained by the Daily Mail. "There's no pulse... he's dead."

However, just hours before he was scheduled to turn himself in to serve his time, the family's nanny found him inside his own car, dead in an eerily similar fashion .

As Radar first reported, Scholtes, 38, had agreed to a plea deal after he left his two-year-old daughter, Parker, trapped in his hot car while he drank beer, played video games and searched adult websites.

Scholtes reportedly took his own life by filling his garage with fumes from his car.

After discovering Scholtes dead, the traumatized nanny, who was not identified, told the 911 operator that the garage was quickly filling with poisonous fumes, and his wife, Erika, was evacuating the home with their two other daughters.

When the operator asked why the nanny though he was dead, the woman fired out through tears, "He's in our home garage. It's suicide. It's suicide. He's not breathing, and I can't find a pulse."

The helper identified the smell immediately and told the 911 operator she rushed to help.

"I opened the garage door because the carbon monoxide is so bad, like, it was coming into the house," she explained, sharing that she heard Scholtes pulling into the garage late at night, but never saw him enter the home.

"I just thought he was in the garage. I didn't think anything of it, but I got up to get the girls ready for school and..." she said, before breaking down in tears.