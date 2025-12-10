EXCLUSIVE: The Bone-chilling 911 Call Made By Monster Dad Who Left Daughter, 2, to Die In Blistering Hot Car Revealed... Weeks After He Took His Own Life
Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
The Arizona dad who left his napping toddler in the back seat of his hot car while he went inside to play video games cried out for help in a desperate 911 call RadarOnline.com has obtained.
Christopher Scholtes took his own life just hours before he was due to turn himself in for 2-year-old Parker's death.
A Father and Mother's Pleas for Help Revealed
As Radar has reported, Scholtes, who left his car running with the air conditioning on while he played video games and looked at adult websites, lost track of time – causing the car to shut off, trapping his daughter in scorching heat.
Parker was trapped in her car seat until her mom, Erika, arrived home from her work at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson hours later. When she discovered the lifeless child, the Anesthesiologist immediately started CPR, while Scholtes dialed 911.
The frantic father cried out to the 911 operator: "My baby was in the car. She’s non-responsive." He also repeatedly yelled out, "Oh my god, oh my god," and "Please, please, please" as Erika worked to revive the child.
"She was in the car, sleeping. She’s unresponsive. Please, please, please," Scholtes begged in the emergency call.
Chaos and Confusion
As the chaos unfolded, Scholtes had a moment of hope when he told the 911 operator Parker was "coughing," before quickly being corrected by Erika, "No, she’s not. That’s me compressing."
Later, the confused mother wondered how Scholtes could have left Parker in the car. "I don’t understand, how long has it been?" she asked him.
Scholtes responded: " A half-hour." In reality, the child had been trapped in 109-degree temperatures for more than three hours.
Photos from the investigation into Parker's death reveal the suffering she was forced to endure inside her dad's SUV. Tiny handprints scratching the rear driver's side window show where Parker was sitting, strapped into her car seat.
Inside the blue 2023 Acura MDX with red trim was the forward-facing car seat, still in place. Below it on the floor was a pink iPad and a pink sandal.
Christopher Scholtes' Wife Erika's Previous Warnings
According to police reports, Scholtes explained the car was usually parked in the family's garage. However, after his wife bought him a Peloton treadmill for Father's Day three weeks earlier, the hulking machine took the car's place indoors, forcing him to park outside.
Parker's then 6 and 9-year-old siblings would later tell investigators their dad had a disturbing habit of "forgetting them in the car" and leaving them often without food or water for hours at a time.
In a text message after Parker's incident, his distraught wife allegedly wrote, "I told you to stop leaving them in the car. How many times have I told you?"
Christopher Scholtes Took His Own Life
Scholtes had accepted a plea deal for the death of his daughter that would have seen him serve 30 years in prison. However, the morning he was expected to report to the authorities, he was found dead in an eerily similar fashion – inside a car.
The Maricopa County medical examiner concluded he died of carbon monoxide suffocation in the family's garage. Family members said the car Scholtes was in when he died was not the same vehicle in which Parker died.
Officials had previously confirmed that the father committed suicide.
"Instead of coming in to take account for what has occurred here, we have been informed, and we have confirmed that the father took his own life last night," an emotional Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said after the discovery of his body.