EXCLUSIVE: The Bone-chilling 911 Call Made By Monster Dad Who Left Daughter, 2, to Die In Blistering Hot Car Revealed... Weeks After He Took His Own Life

As Radar has reported, Scholtes, who left his car running with the air conditioning on while he played video games and looked at adult websites, lost track of time – causing the car to shut off, trapping his daughter in scorching heat.

Parker was trapped in her car seat until her mom, Erika, arrived home from her work at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson hours later. When she discovered the lifeless child, the Anesthesiologist immediately started CPR, while Scholtes dialed 911.

The frantic father cried out to the 911 operator: "My baby was in the car. She’s non-responsive." He also repeatedly yelled out, "Oh my god, oh my god," and "Please, please, please" as Erika worked to revive the child.

"She was in the car, sleeping. She’s unresponsive. Please, please, please," Scholtes begged in the emergency call.