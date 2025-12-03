'Porn-Watching' Arizona Dad's Neighbor Details Gruesome Moment His Dead Body Was Found in a Car... the SAME Day He Was Set to Be Thrown Behind Bars for Decades for Daughter's Death

Scholtes was arrested and charged with the murder of his daughter. He had agreed to a last-minute plea deal to avoid life in prison, but committed suicide the night before he was expected to report to prison.

In a sad and ironic twist, the 38-year-old killed himself in a car as well, with the Maricopa County medical examiner confirming he died of carbon monoxide suffocation in the family's garage.

A horrified neighbor recalled the moment Scholtes' wife, Erika, the couple's nanny, and their children found his body in his red Honda S2000 convertible.

"They were all standing looking at the car, and he was already in the car, dead at that time," the neighbor told the Daily Mail. "All of a sudden, (Erika) started walking around, and this other lady pulled up all frantic, and they ran up to the door."

The police and fire department soon showed up, but by that time, the deadly gas fumes had started to spread, putting the rest of the family at risk.

"I don't know how far (the fumes) went into the house, but the kids were there, the family was there," the neighbor added. "It could have been bad."