'No One to Blame But Himself': '7th Heaven' Pastor Dad Stephen Collins Living in Obscurity After Child Molestation Scandal

He now resides in Fairfield, Iowa with his third wife, engaging in transcendental meditation to find peace.

"Stephen lives in a modest home in Iowa, and with his earnings from his Hollywood heyday, he can live out his years comfortably," a source dished.

It was back in 2014 when a bombshell audiotape from a 2012 therapy session with then-wife actress Faye Grant revealed a shocking secret he'd been keeping. Collins confessed to exposing himself to an 11-year-old relative of his first wife, Marjorie Weinman. "There was one moment of touching where her hand, I put her hand on my penis," he admitted.