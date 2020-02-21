Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Selena Gomez Releases Long-Awaited Track About A Cheating Ex: ‘You'll Always Be Alone’

Selena Gomez Releases Long-Awaited Track About A Cheating Ex: ‘You'll Always Be Alone’

Selena Gomez Releases Long-Awaited Track About A Cheating Ex: ‘You'll Always Be Alone’ ‘Won't be caught up in the middle of your highs and your lows,’ she sings.

Released by popular demand!

Selena Gomez recently released a song that her fans have been begging her to put out for nearly four years now.

“On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since,” Gomez tweeted. “Soo you asked and I listened. Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere.”

The long-awaited song, written amid her rocky relationship with Justin Bieber, throws jabs at a cheating ex.

“Do you stay up late just so you don’t dream?” Gomez sings. “Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me.”

In another part of the song, the 27-year-old singer informs her unfaithful lover, “Won’t be caught up in the middle / of your highs and your lows / Baby, long as you’re not with me / you’ll always be alone.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Gomez has been throwing jabs toward Bieber since her musical return.

In her new album “Rare,” she makes references to her former flame, 25, in several songs about their past and the ensuing heartbreak following their breakup and his relationship with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez even claims she was a victim of past emotional abuse while she was with the “Sorry” singer.

“I think that it’s something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult,” Gomez told NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday. “And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Though Bieber did not respond to her in any of his newly released music, he admitted that he was “reckless” while dating Gomez, noting his experiences have helped him in his relationship with his wife.

“In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless,” the “Yummy” hitmaker said during an interview with Zane Lowe. “This time I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better.”

He even confessed he confided in his model beau, 23, about being “hurt” from his previous relationship when they first started dating.

“I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff. To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness.”