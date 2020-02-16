Rubbing It In? Justin Bieber Admits He Was 'Reckless' While Dating Selena

Rubbing It In? Justin Bieber Admits He Was 'Reckless' While Dating Selena

Rubbing It In? Justin Bieber Admits He Was 'Reckless' While Dating Selena Star tells how he was still hurting from Gomez when he hooked up with Hailey.

Justin Bieber has admitted in a new interview that he was “reckless” while dating Selena Gomez — and he was still hurting from the eight year relationship when he began his romance with Hailey Baldwin.

The “Sorry” singer, 25, wound up marrying Hailey, 23, but now appears to be opening a wound with ex-girlfriend Selena, 27, in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

Bieber reportedly said he wasn’t the best boyfriend in the past, reflecting on his Selena relationship before Hailey, “in my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless. This time I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better.”

He revealed he’d told Hailey when they started seeing each other, “Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite.”

Justin continued, “I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be – but I just wasn’t there yet.”

The singer explained, in a reference to Selena, “I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship.

“I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff. To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness.”

He said seeing Hailey hurt caused him to change.

The two got it together and wed in 2018.

The pop star’s raw new remarks come after Selena claimed she believes she was a victim of “emotional abuse” while dating Justin.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.