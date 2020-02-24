Prince Andrew is being slammed for his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex assault case, despite his denials.

As shocking photos obtained by RadarOnline.com show, an American school bus with a banner about the Duke of York, 60, was seen driving in front of Buckingham Palace on February 21.

“If you see this man please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions,” the blue banner read. On it were photos of Prince Andrew, along with a phone number for the FBI and U.S. attorney Gloria Allred’s website URL.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Allred, 78, represents five of Epstein’s female victims — one of which has accused Andrew of sexual assault.

Virginia Roberts has claimed multiple times that she had sex with the royal at Epstein’s mansions when she was 17 and Andrew and the now-late financier were close friends. After her initial complaint, a judge dismissed her allegations against Andrew; similarly, the royal denied any wrongdoing.

While Queen Elizabeth’s controversial son has maintained his innocence amid the scandal following Epstein’s prison suicide, he recently decided to step down from his royal duties and move out of Buckingham Palace to avoid directing more negative attention towards his royal family.

The bus message comes weeks after The New York Times reported the royal has provided “zero cooperation” amid the FBI’s Epstein investigation, and has refused to be interviewed.