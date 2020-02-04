Kylie Jenner Admits She ‘Definitely' Feels 'Pressure’ To Give Stormi A Sibling Cosmetics mogul says she and ex Travis Scott still ‘have such a great relationship.’

Kylie Jenner is feeling the pressure. In a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the cosmetics mogul admitted her pals are pushing her to have more kids!

“My friends all pressure me about it,” she said. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

The young billionaire, 22, is already mom to daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott, and while she and the rapper recently called it quits after two years together, they are still very close. Sources have even told RadarOnline.com that they still hook up, and their chemistry is so undeniable that friends are certain they will eventually rekindle their romance.

“We have such a great relationship,” Kylie said during the interview “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

While Kylie admitted that raising a daughter in today’s climate is tough, she knows her baby girl will turn out just fine — after all, she has the entire Kardashian-Jenner on her side

Speaking of her favorite things to do with her daughter, Kylie said laying low is her ideal pastime.

“After I got pregnant, I spent so much time at home, I love it,” she said. “I love to lie in my bed and watch movies and forget about the world. Sometimes I take some time off, let the nannies take days off, and hang out at home with Stormi.”

Radar readers know this is not the first time Kylie has spoken of her desire to have more kids. In a video for Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, she admitted to viewers that she sees herself with three more children, but she’s not sure if she’ll have them “tomorrow” or “in like seven years.”

She also previously told a fan during an Instagram Q&A in October 2019: “I can’t wait to have more babies, but not ready just yet.”

While Kylie has been careful not to reveal with whom she plans to have more kids with, a source exclusively told Radar that the lip kit boss has “convinced herself there’s no better option out there than Travis.” Her ex, 27, “totally gets her and is a perfect dad as well as someone who can cope with her fame levels,” the insider explained.