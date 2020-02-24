Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant Memorial: How To Watch Live On TV & Stream Online For Free Around 20,000 people, including NBA legends, are expected to attend the event.

The memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, February 24.

Around 20,000 people, including loved ones, friends and stars, are expected to attend, and thousands more are likely to watch the emotional event on TV or online.

While the screens outside the Staples Center will not stream the event live — in order to avoid attracting a massive crowd — “A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” will air on several networks and be live-streamed online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT.

NBA TV will air the memorial nationwide, while Fox 11 will broadcast it and CBS All Access will live-stream it online for its subscribers.

There are also various options for those who want to watch the memorial for free.

Tidal is offering an open livestream and BET, E! and Entertainment Tonight are set to air memorial highlights. Plus, the Los Angeles Lakers will stream the event on their YouTubeOpens in a new Window. channel as well as on their FacebookOpens in a new Window. and TwitterOpens in a new Window. pages.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kobe spent his 10-year NBA career with the Lakers and earned the nickname “Black Mamba.” He won five championships with the Los Angeles team and made history while proudly wearing his No. 24 jersey.

NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Stephen Curry are among the stars set to attend his memorial.

Kobe and Gianna — nicknamed Gigi — died in a brutal helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26, along with seven others. Kobe was 41 and Gigi was 13. They were on their way to Kobe’s sports academy for a game when the helicopter pilot encountered bad weather and collided with a mountain. Everyone on board, including the pilot, died from blunt trauma.

After their deaths, Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, announced that Kobe’s sports foundation changed its name to honor him and Gigi. It is now called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.