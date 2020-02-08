Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former 'The View' Star Michelle Collins Says 'The Hazing Was Brutal' On The Show Ex co-host reveals behind the scenes tension after Abby Huntsman quit.

Former The View co-host Michelle Collins has exposed how the hit morning show had a sorority-like atmosphere.

The ex-star, 38, weighed in just days after Abby Huntsman, 33, quit the talkfest because of its allegedly “toxic environment,” according to a Page Six source.

Meghan McCain, 35, denied that she had any hand in her friend Huntsman leaving The View, but admitted they had had a “very small fight.”

Now, Collins has told Us Weekly about her The View cast mates of five years ago, “When they rushed me, the hazing was brutal — but I made it through.”

Speaking at the recent Women’s Day Red Dress Awards in New York City, the comedienne added, “I mean, listen, I went to a women’s college, Barnard College. And, it only makes sense that I ended up on The View. That’s sort of like, it’s graduate school from Barnard, basically. So, I see that very much. And, it’s all good energy and everything else.”

Collins joined The View for season 15 in 2015 after Rosie Perez departed, but was cut from the talk show one year later.

RadarOnline.com reported on Collins’ tumultuous year on the talk show, and then Variety announced in 2016, “ABC executives recently made the decision not to renew her contract.”

A Radar source said at the time that Collins hadn’t tested well with viewers.

Collins caused controversy during her short stint on The View, at one point enraging nurses around the country.

She and Joy Behar bashed Miss Colorado Kelley Johnson on the September 16, 2016 show, for delivering a monologue about her nursing career during the Miss America pageant.

Collins called it “hilarious” on-air, and then snapped back at critics on Twitter who slammed her comments, writing, “I mean, it’s a little funny the hidden anger you nurses possess. I never knew.” She later insisted she meant no harm.

But she was soon ousted from the show.

Collins told Us in her new interview she felt fine about leaving, saying, “I have to be honest with you, much like with college, you eventually have to move on.”

Sunny Hostin, who currently cohosts The View with Whoopi Goldberg, McCain, and Behar, has said that their fights always blow over.

Hostin explained to Us recently, “it just goes away because that’s how families work, right? I mean, I don’t have siblings, but I see it with my kids [Gabriel, 17, and Paloma, 15]. They get angry with each other and then they say, ‘You want a sandwich?’ And that’s just kind of what happens.”