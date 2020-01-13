Abby Huntsman Quits ‘The View’ — ‘It's Something That I Thought A Lot About’

Conservative-leaning co-host will work on her dad’s campaign for governor of Utah.

January 13, 2020 @ 12:08PM
Photo Credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman; ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
Abby Huntsman has announced she is quitting The View to focus on her family. 

“This is always such a hard thing to do, and especially at this table, because this is a really special table, the most iconic show, I think, on television and the smartest women that I’ve ever worked with,” Huntsman said on the January 13 episode of The View.

“But today I’m saying good-bye — it’s something that I thought a lot about,” she said of making her decision over the holidays to leave.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the conservative-leaning former Fox & Friends Weekend joined the show at the start of Season 22 in September 2018.

In a note to staffers, the show’s executive producers said the co-host “is leaving to help run her father [Jon Huntsman Jr.’s] campaign for governor of Utah, and to spend more time with her young family.”

Huntsman, 33, and her husband, Jeffrey Livingston, are parents to 7-month-old twins Ruby and William and 2-year-old Isabel.

Co-host Meghan McCain told Huntsman she’s “heartbroken” but “proud” of her friend for focusing on loved ones.

Before the surprise announcement on the show, Huntsman told coworkers in a statement that “ABC will always hold a special place in my heart, and so will all of you. I hope you will be in my life for years to come.”

However, Huntsman was cagey when asked on Monday’s broadcast if she will return after her father’s campaign ends.

“That’s a good question,” she said, in part. 

Without giving a definitive answer, she told her co-hosts: “We will be friends. This show is what we do together but we’ll be friends forever. I love all of you here.”

Huntman’s last day on The View will be Friday, January 17.