Meghan McCain Vs. Whoopi Goldberg: Vicious New 'View' Fight Exposed The Republican commentator often clashes with her liberal peers.

Meghan McCain’s ongoing feud with her The View co-hosts continued on Thursday, February 6, as she battled Whoopi Goldberg on air and then turned her fury toward a producer during a commercial break.

The outburst came after Meghan, 35, clapped back at Goldberg after the comedian compared Utah Senator Mitt Romney to the late John McCain.

“With all due respect, Mitt Romney is nothing like my dad,” Meghan snapped.

The bickering intensified when Goldberg, 63, scolded the much-younger Republican opponent: “You’re half my age,” Goldberg exclaimed. “So hear what I know!”

“That’s very dismissive. I don’t understand what my age has to do with my political perspective right now,” Meghan answered. “I just don’t think it’s very nice.”

When the show cut to commercial, a visibly shaken McCain had a heated conversation with a producer.

“There was definite tension on the set,” a source told The Daily Mail. “[Meghan] looked like she was ready to walk off the set.”

The tensions remained high until Goldberg approached Meghan to patch things up before the show returned, but even after the ladies sat back down at their infamous table, the aftermath of the fight was still evident.

“Meghan barely interacted with the other hosts,” the source said. “It seemed like Meghan felt she was being attacked. I don’t think she’s going to last much longer.”

