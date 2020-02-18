Shock Confession: Demi Lovato Reveals Eating Disorder Led To Her Near-Fatal Overdose ‘I'm tired of running myself into the ground with workouts,’ she admits.

Demi Lovato has been an open book since her musical comeback, and now she’s discussing the triggers that contributed to her relapse.

The “Stone Cold” hitmaker, 27, talked about eating disorders, diets and the effects they really had on her mental health when she was a guest on model Ashley Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal.

“I’m tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting,” Lovato told Graham, 32, in a new clip from the February 18 episode. “I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lovato was rushed from her home in the Hollywood Hills to a Los Angeles-area hospital after paramedics found her unconscious. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotics overdoses. Lovato eventually entered rehab to battle her demons.

Ahead of her return to music, Radar exclusively reported the singer was working on a “complete career overhaul,’ which included going to the gym and doubling up on Jiu Jitsu workouts.

These extreme methods, Lovato told Graham, “definitely” became part of her issue.

“I think when you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things, that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder,” she said. “I was in that situation, and I was just running myself into the ground. I honestly think that’s kind of what led to everything happening over the past year was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn’t, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn’t.”

In a post promoting her episode on the podcast, Lovato thanked Graham for their talk.

“Thank you Ashley for allowing me to really open up about my faith, boundaries, my body acceptance journey, and what my future holds,” she said. “We had such an honest and real conversation… I can’t wait for you guys to watch and listen.”

Lovato’s musical comeback has started off strongly with an emotionally vulnerable performance at the Grammy Awards. Days later, she followed it up with a beautiful rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl. She even seems to have spiced up her love life as she was recently spotted hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.